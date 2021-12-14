I have a lot to be thankful for—this year more than most, perhaps. As someone who thoroughly enjoys watching human folly play out, and as a member of the minority faction of the GVR board, my Christmas stocking is just bursting with generous gifts of silliness from the controlling faction of that board and their minions. Thanks, guys!
Permit me to list a few of these gifts of silliness in 2021, in mostly chronological order:
1. The assertion in April by GVR’s legal counsel, Wendy Ehrlich, and repeated frequently by GVR board vice president Nina Campfield, that “GVR directors do not have a right to free speech on GVR matters.” Thanks, Wendy and Nina!
This shiny bauble of silliness, perhaps my favorite, is just as inane and preposterous as it seems to be. Corporations, including GVR Inc., may restrict the free speech rights of employees, and no one else. No GVR board member is employed by GVR; we’re volunteers. Therefore our free speech rights are pretty much what they were before GVR members elected us. To put it more succinctly: GVR didn’t hire us, so GVR can’t silence us, or fire us—period. This imaginary negation of our free speech rights is one of several tools used by the controlling faction to bully dissenters into silence.
2. The threatening e-mail I received later in April from GVR board president Mike Zelenak, hinting malevolently that I might lose my GVR privileges for being “disrespectful” to CEO Scott Somers. Thanks, Mike! That was a wonderful gift to give a fellow board member!
This jewel of silliness was generated after I asked Somers one question in the April board meeting: “How many full-time employees does GVR now have?” You wouldn’t think that this innocuous inquiry would rattle GVR’s well-paid CEO, and indeed it didn’t. But it did rattle some members of the controlling faction. The actual purpose of Zelenak’s poison pen letter was to bully into silence anyone who disagrees, even slightly, with the controlling faction. And I’m not the first board member to be similarly threatened.
3. The repeated assertions, mostly by Zelenak, Campfield, and board member Mark McIntosh, in response to any dissenting view, that the GVR board “speaks with one voice.” Thanks, guys!
This Faberge egg of silliness is another intimidation tool the controlling faction loves to use. The truth is that no democratically elected body, like the GVR board, ever “speaks with one voice.” It speaks with as many voices as it has members. We all have the right to express our opinions as we see fit, whether they’re in line or not with what the board majority of the moment may think.
4. The recommendation in September, also from GVR’s legal counsel, that CEO Somers cease meeting individually with GVR board members. Thanks, Wendy!
This humdinger of silliness, maybe the silliest of them all, is garishly bizarre. I don’t know of any other corporation anywhere, profit or nonprofit, that imposes such a restriction on a CEO. It’s common, useful, and perfectly appropriate for corporate CEOs to meet with individual board members if they choose to do so. This weird snippet of management advice (bad management advice, at that), masquerading as legal advice, is intended to further isolate members of the minority faction of the board, by eliminating our only meaningful regular contact with Somers.
So, that’s a partial list of the gifts of silliness I’ve received so far in 2021 from the controlling faction. The great news is that more such gifts of silliness are surely on the way. I may have to get a bigger stocking for 2022!
The foregoing thoughts are my own, and no one else’s.