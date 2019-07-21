I attended the GVR Investment Committee (IC), meeting on July 8. In the audience were four other general GVR members. Also in attendance via telephone were three GVR Board of Directors members which included the committee chair, the new GVR financial adviser and a new IC member.
The new IC member provided data to the IC committee describing four options for investment of the GVR operational funds. Three options were new and were to be considered for acceptance and implementation by the committee. The fourth was to continue as currently managed.
The favored option, number three, called for investing in uninsured money market funds rather than remaining in FDIC-insured CDs arranged in a “ladder” providing access to cash as needed on a monthly schedule. The proposed change was made in a quest for higher returns on the Operational Funds checking account.
In the course of the meeting it was revealed that all the investigation and discussion of the proposed change in investments was carried out by the new IC member with no input or direction from either staff, chief financial officer or the CEO of GVR; these are the parties directly responsible for the financial status and operation of GVR as a corporation.
I feel it is important that the GVR membership know and understand that the Investment Committee is considering the placement of GVR funds in money market funds that could suffer a loss of capital as a result of a reversal in market conditions. As the money market funds, unlike money market accounts, are not FDIC insured, there would be no recourse on the part of GVR to recover losses.
The financial adviser stated that while the risk was quite low, it did exist and money market funds can lose value.
During the meeting there was a lot of discussion regarding the information in the GVR financial reports and allusions made as to staff capabilities and their performance. It is interesting that three committee members and one director working with the committee stated they did not understand the reports received but requested an additional report be provided. It is my understanding that the general financial reports generated within GVR are not within the purview of the IC unlike the reports to be supplied by the GVR investment adviser and of which there was no mention. I can only presume that unlike the previous IC, the new members are able to read and understand the investment reports as presented and have no need to request a simpler version.
The question of a $3,000 loss incurred while liquidating certain investments was raised by a committee member. Staff responded that they had been given a firm schedule for the liquidation and the $3,000 loss was a direct result of adhering to that schedule. At this point, in the meeting the exchange between IC committee members and the GVR staff and CEO got quite heated, with the CEO defending his staff for their actions in the liquidation process. There was no mention of any costs or losses incurred in the process of changing financial advisers and fund custodians. Reportedly, there was a cost in excess of $60,000 incurred during the transfer process. It can only be hoped that at either the next IC or BOD meeting the investment account results will be presented to GVR members so we can see the results of the new investment policy in place for the three reserve funds, Maintenance, Emergency and Initiatives.
While one committee member present attempted to explain the duties of the respective parties, the behavior of other committee members and the failure of the committee chair to step in and attempt to deescalate the situation while the financial adviser remained on the line and was privy to our internal squabbles and disagreements made GVR look like a dysfunctional organization. Of course, this exposure could be the transparency we have heard so much about in the past few months.
Arthur Mournian lives in Green Valley.