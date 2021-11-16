The now infamous communication from the GVR attorney to the GVR CEO advising him to stop meeting one on one with directors brings to light yet another really bad move by the Friends of GVR-elected board leadership.
In view of the subjects addressed, both to the GVR board and committees, it is clear the attorney is not just giving legal advice, but rather governance opinions and recommendations. She admonished the CEO to consult with her in the future regarding whether a particular action falls within his responsibilities as CEO. That is not legal advice, but rather the attorney usurping the authority of the board. State law does not direct day-to-day operations of a CEO.
GVR is fortunate to have a veritable wealth of talent to draw from, including people with significant education and careers in corporate governance, administration, law and finance. The 2019 Board Affairs, Bylaws and Finance Committees were so composed, consisting of talent that many corporations would envy. The 2020 directors dismissed this free talent, opting to pay an attorney to get involved in governance and financial matters.
Her concern about the CEO meeting with directors is they may give the perception of sexual harassment, undue influence or quid pro quo. Sure, and they may also signal a plot to overthrow the government, but we can probably trust that the meetings are intended solely to promote effective governance.
She is also concerned that these meetings could violate the bylaws requirement for open meetings. As with the GVR Bylaws, and probably every organization in the country, and Robert’s Rules, in order to have a meeting, a quorum is required. No quorum, no meeting. Open meeting regulations apply to meetings, not just conversations among a few individual board members. The attorney should know this.
This critique would not be complete without addressing the committee meetings that have been closed by the attorney. The chair of the Board Affairs Committee justified the closed Bylaws Subcommittee meetings by stating, “Our attorney recommends that meetings in which she is asked for legal opinions be confidential to protect attorney-client privilege. So the subcommittee meetings were closed for that reason.”
The American Bar Association (ABA) defines “attorney-client privilege” as a “measure used in order to protect against production of sensitive documents during discovery related to adversarial proceedings.” Also, “....counsel sometimes provide business advice in addition to legal advice. In those situations, only communications related to legal advice will be protected” (Landslide, Vol. 10, No. 2, Nov/Dec 2017 ABA).
The attorney’s advice here poignantly reveals the attitude of the board leadership and its attorney. That is that the board considers the membership an adversary. Since the membership has sole discretion in adopting new or modified bylaws, why does the attorney consider the membership an adversary and claim attorney-client privilege when the bylaws are discussed? That is absurd.
The rationale for excluding the membership from the meetings dealing with the bylaws may appear confusing. It will become clear when the board rolls out its proposed amendments to the bylaws for next year’s vote.
It has several provisions that limit the membership’s ability to oversee operations of the board. The board leadership and the attorney insist that no such changes exist. If you can read the English language, you will see that is not true. And you will understand why the committee meetings were held in secret.