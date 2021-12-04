I encourage all candidates for the GVR Board to consider the five key pillars that the Friends of GVR emphasized throughout last year’s election and would like to see each candidate use them as guiding principles if elected. The five pillars are:
Ethical leadership: First it means following state, county and local laws as well as GVR’s principals. Second it means living up to each Board member’s stated commitment to work for the betterment of GVR.”
Exceptional recreation organization: This includes working to ensure GVR brings exceptional value to today’s members as well as planning for new members in upcoming years.
Affordability: Our view of exceptional includes that GVR offerings remain affordable to our GVR community.
Working together: We believe that there is no productive reason for the constant conflict we have seen around Board activities. Working together includes keeping a professional attitude, being willing to listen, consider and ask questions of others to ensure an accurate understanding of their positions, and to show respect to one’s colleagues, even when there are differences of opinion.
Better communication: “The GVR Board must do better in keeping membership informed. A two-way communication between the GVR Board and GVR members is vital."
With these as guidelines, I urge candidates to promote the following:
• Unfetter the CEO and not only allow but encourage him to resume scheduling and holding meetings with individual board members and continue his meetings with group and individual GVR members.
• Emphasize that the CEO is directed by and answers to the Board of Directors, not the hired attorney.
• Allow all board members to serve as active members on Board committees. Currently three “minority” (not endorsed by Friends of GVR) board members, elected by GVR members are not serving on any of the committees and thus are effectively cut off from participating in any meaningful way in the decision making procedures of the board – thus have no way to represent those who voted them into office.
• Continue to record all Board meetings and make the videos available to the membership within a week after said meeting and available for at least one year.
• Have the Board officially and simply state that the purchase of the Canoa Hills facility and all related aspects of the “deal” were done in an secretive and thus inappropriate manner, and steps will be taken to assure that in the future all activities of the Board be done in an appropriate/public manner.
Adherence to these informal goals and suggested actions will ensure GVR remains the inclusive recreational community that drew us to Green Valley.