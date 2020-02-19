Why did you move to Green Valley? I, like others, bought property because we had friends or family here and could see that the “Green Valley grin” goes far deeper than showy facilities and world-class surroundings. It is a community of friendly, unpretentious, fun-loving people. It is very affordable and great value for the money, and it is important that people of all economic means can live here and share our retirement years.
I ran for the GVR board in 2017 because I didn’t want to see GVR turn into another exclusive community like Saddlebrooke. There is a group in town, several who preceded me on the board, who want to control Green Valley and GVR. They hired a CEO whose major focus was promotion and he is very good at that. They commissioned a “10 year plan” without consideration of cost and only looking at facilities. Once the $40 million price tag got out, the GVR membership revolted.
The earlier board and CEO wanted GVR to get into the “economic development” business by creating a website to promote Southern Arizona. They tried to take over CPAC and the now-closed Canoa Hills golf course. They pushed hard for a showcase Pickleball Center and even tried to build it in the middle of neighborhoods, as other communities were tearing down courts that were too close to homes. To build a showcase they went to the extreme of trying to sell partial memberships, which would have diminished the value of a GVR membership.
Instead of designing a multiyear phased approach, as the board requested, the design called for the majority of the costs up front. Two-thirds of the cost of each court went into the original design. The Pickleball Club, led by the Friends of Pickleball, was able to raise enough money to contribute the other third and build 24 courts. The CEO and pickleball design committee “value engineered” out all the extras necessary to make it an inviting, fully functional facility.
Instead of delaying building a couple of courts, they are now coming back to the board/membership demanding more money for these extras.
When I was elected to the board, there were two or three of us who tried to represent the full membership, especially in the areas of fiscal responsibility and providing top value for dollars spent. The next year, four more were elected who had long time roots in Green Valley. Last year was a mixed result with growing contention as the special interest group saw their power diminishing.
This year is a very critical election. When I ran, I wanted to “turn the ship” back toward a focus on our mission statement of providing outstanding recreational and social value to our members.
We have been partially successful by focusing on the behind-the-scenes work of analyzing where we can cut or slow overhead costs, continue to provide outstanding value to our members and prioritize new projects like adding fitness facilities and expanding overcrowded clubs. We did not need those huge dues and fees increases ($25 in 2016 when inflation was only 0.3% or 195% growth in fees between 2014 and 2018). We have considerable money in the bank ($10 million) and the accounts are growing as a result of the board’s new investment policies. Not $40 million for grandiose plans, but enough to provide for what our members need and want. We all know that GVR is the best bargain available and most of us are proud of what we have for the costs involved. We deserve our rating as one of the top retirement locations, especially in terms of value for the dollar.
We need a board that will prioritize and address the needs of all the members. That means electing directors who represent a balanced, fiscally responsible position, not electing directors who are Friends of Pickleball. Remember, in the grandiose Pickleball Center plan, there is still another $500,000 to $600,000 to be spent on a sunken tournament court and clubhouse.
I recommend the candidates that have the experience, truly care about our full membership and can lead us into the future: Kathi Bachelor Lenore Bell, Mark Kelley and Dale Sprinkle.
Carol Crothers is a member of the Green Valley Recreation Board of Directors. This represents her views and not necessarily the views of the board.