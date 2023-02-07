It may not be polite to say “I told you so!” but… I call your attention to my previous Letter to the Editor from Nov. 6, 2022, warning that the Republicans were saying they were going to, at minimum, cut back on your Social Security benefits and on Medicare. They even said so, as I quoted.
So here we are in 2023, a new Congress, and what are the Republicans saying now that they are back in Congress? While Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy now mouths that cuts to those programs — which Republican legislators and pundits have been demanding all last month — are “off the table,” their Orwellian proposals are ostensibly to “strengthen" Social Security and Medicare — by raising the age of eligibility for both. Those of you waiting to 65 to be eligible for Medicare? Think again, and budget for private health care coverage for at least a few more years… Moving the goal posts at 2 yards before the line.
And former Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday? “I think the day could come when we replace the New Deal with a better deal.” How? “Literally give younger Americans the ability to take a portion of their Social Security withholding and put that into a private savings account.” Those of us who paid over decades to support Social Security believing that our own benefits would continue to be funded would be out of luck. Who among us sees the ordinary 20, 30, 40 and 50 year olds doing well financially today in savings and in the fluctuating stock market?
Privatize Social Security — Republican’s plan to address the growing national debt, which Republicans consistently and wrongly equate with fiscal health (the national debt simply authorizes payment for things already authorized and “bought” by Congress and the Executive branches — like your paying each month for what you bought on your credit card and already used). What would happen to you if you defaulted on your financial obligations? At the least, your credit score would tank, and you would be out of luck. And, by the way, the national debt was raised every year by Republicans in Congress during the last administration.
Pence went on to glibly state, “ It is absolutely essential…that (we get off) this trajectory of massive debt that we’re piling on the backs of our grandchildren…” As Heather Cox Richardson points out in her daily “Letters from an American” column: “…Another way to reduce the debt would be to raise taxes on corporations and the very wealthy, even to where they were before the massive tax cuts Republicans passed in 2017, but current-day Republicans oppose taxes, claiming they redistribute wealth from hard-working people to those who want a handout…”
They still believe in “trickle-down” economics - that have done nothing in the past 40 years they have been tried but redistribute wealth upward, abandoning, impoverishing and hollowing out the hard-working middle and lower classes with two or more jobs who are still unable to meet monthly expenses. You know these people — our children and grandchildren. How much of their hard-earned wages and salaries would be available for a special savings account for their eventual retirement? You do the budget math.
So, I reiterate — watch out, people. Your Social Security and Medicare are targets of the fiscally irresponsible Republicans, who have yet to even be able to put together any budget proposals, relying on pot shots to the administration’s proposed budget, and obfuscating their intentions to cut back on your retirement income and health care.
Maureen Brooks is a retired attorney who lives in Green Valley.
