It may not be polite to say “I told you so!” but… I call your attention to my previous Letter to the Editor from Nov. 6, 2022, warning that the Republicans were saying they were going to, at minimum, cut back on your Social Security benefits and on Medicare. They even said so, as I quoted.

So here we are in 2023, a new Congress, and what are the Republicans saying now that they are back in Congress? While Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy now mouths that cuts to those programs — which Republican legislators and pundits have been demanding all last month — are “off the table,” their Orwellian proposals are ostensibly to “strengthen" Social Security and Medicare — by raising the age of eligibility for both. Those of you waiting to 65 to be eligible for Medicare? Think again, and budget for private health care coverage for at least a few more years… Moving the goal posts at 2 yards before the line.



Maureen Brooks is a retired attorney who lives in Green Valley.

