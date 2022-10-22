Like many others, when I first moved to Arizona I assumed from its name that the Corporation Commission was some obscure government agency that dealt with regulating corporations across the state.
After researching it, I found I was completely wrong. The Arizona Corporation Commission is responsible for making decisions and policies that affect every resident of the state.
Article 15 of the state Constitution creates the Corporation Commission and, in 19 sections, defines its structure and responsibilities. The commission consists of five elected members, two of whom are up for election Nov. 8.
The primary purpose of the Commission is to set rates for all utility services statewide, including natural gas, electricity, water, sewerage, telephone, etc.
There are four Corporation Commission candidates on the ballot, two Democrats and two Republicans. Reading the position statements of the four candidates contained in the 2022 Voter Education Guide provided by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission gives insight into the positions these candidates will take as members of the Corporation Commission if elected.
The two Democratic candidates, Sandra D. Kennedy and Lauren Kuby, fully support focusing on unreliable solar energy for Arizonans. Implied in this is that they would fully support the failed and unrealistic “green new deal” policies proposed at the national level.
In contrast, the two Republican candidates, Nick Myers and Kevin Thompson (a mechanical engineer who understands technology), propose a more pragmatic, realistic, and practical position on statewide energy policies intended to “eliminate mandates and subsidies and encourage innovation in energy technologies.”
While considering for whom you will cast your votes, keep in mind the following facts. Over the past 21 months due to failed national energy policies, Southwest Gas Corporation has increased the “cost/therm” for natural gas by 41 percent. If you read the inserts in your utility bills, you know that Southwest Gas has requested an additional rate increase for next year of 12 percent while Tucson Electric Power (TEP) has requested an 11.8 percent increase for next year.
So, if you like the idea of California state energy policies where people pay 73 percent more than the national average for their electricity, vote for the Democrats. If you look forward to ongoing rolling electrical blackouts due to insufficient capacity in the state electrical grid like in California, vote for the Democrats. If you like the idea of the state mandating that you drive expensive electric vehicles, that the state then tells you that you cannot charge like in California, vote for the Democrats. If you’re not concerned about keeping your home warm in winter or cool in summer, then vote for the Democrats.
On the other hand, if you want to keep Arizona utilities reliable and affordable for all, vote for the two Republicans, Myers and Thompson, for members of the Arizona Corporation Commission.
