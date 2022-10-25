As always was the case, the first and foremost tactic is to find the opposition's weakest spot to attack. But in this era of mutually assured nuclear destruction, the obvious spot is between the ears.
People feel that it is important to learn how a car works, how to build a house, how to grow crops, how to design transportation systems, etc., but not how their own human mind works.
So who is the enemy? First and foremost we are. Our emotions are hard-wired to our reason. This motivates us to create but makes us pitifully vulnerable to self-deception. Specifically, by starting with an idea that is wanted and then working backwards to build a rationale to support that idea. And since this process is subconscious, it can be very dangerous.
So anyone who wants to take advantage of us without firing a shot must target that vulnerability. Therefore, nothing is more important in our decision making than to focus on and to distrust our own human nature because you can be sure that others will take advantage of that weakness.
The obvious strategy of attack is to contaminate the people's perception of reality and to corrode the branches of government.
America's greatest strength is our democracy as established by our Founding Fathers. It is a system of checks and balances by three branches of government and of a free press and participation of a well-informed citizenry. (One-third of our citizens do not know that there are three branches of government. Civics is not a required subject in many schools.)
The second rule of warfare is to divide and conquer. Our Founding Fathers struggled amongst themselves to build a union that would endure for centuries and would be a beacon of hope for the rest of the world. Buckets of blood were spilled during the Civil War to preserve that unity.
So who are those trying to divide and take advantage of that division? The answer to that question begins first with self-evaluation of bias, and then with who is manipulating our emotions to achieve a goal for themselves, and how it is being done. Are they from inside our country or from outside?
When it comes time to vote this November, I will ask myself who is turning the banality of goodness toward fellow humans to a banality of evil by fanning the fires of fear for their own benefit. And what mechanisms are being employed to do it, such as controlling the press and using social media algorithms to accentuate individual biases on a mass scale in order to cause social dysfunction. And, most importantly, I will ask myself who has a plan to stop it because it is by small steps of incremental meanness and viciousness that we lose our humanity.
Politicians often provide chimeras to take away our uncertainty. They can offer three word phrases that provide relief and enlightenment, or so it seems. Dracula lives within the society that permeates this artifice, but he drains the blood of both victim and victimizer.
When I get discouraged at how difficult it is to see reality, I think about the people who soldiered on in the face of adversity. For example, Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for 27 years at hard labor. He wasn't allowed to see his daughters until they were 16 years old. And when the meeting took place, he was required to sit. So after his release the daughters marveled at how tall he actually was. John McCain was imprisoned and tortured for 5.5 years. He still had a physical impairment from the injuries.
When released, neither one wasted any energy seeking revenge. They used all their energy promoting democracy. Thanks, Nelson and John.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone