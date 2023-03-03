I’ve enjoyed the charges hurled at me recently by advocates for the bloated Glass Arts facility planned at Santa Rita Springs. I’ve been called arrogant, disrespectful, sexist and a bully.
(I haven’t yet been accused of being a Communist or a space alien, but I imagine these indictments are ahead. As to the space alien charge, when it comes I’ll have only this to say: klaatu barada nikto.)
It’s been difficult to hear these charges from my former fellow Glass Arts club members. (My wife and I were in the club in 2021.) As a deeply sensitive person, with a simple, childlike innocence, it’s been quite jarring to me to endure this odd vituperation.
But I’m bearing up as best I can. All I’ve done in this process is recite what I believe, and why I believe it. Here’s a quick summary:
1. That much money—the single-bid proposal was for about $889,000—is just too much to spend on one of GVR’s smaller clubs (currently about 129 members). That cost is ABOUT $7,000 per club member, or more than triple the previous GVR record of about $1,800, when the pickleball center was built.
Because six of us on the board voted “no” to this proposal in January, CEO Scott Somers felt compelled to obtain other bids. These bids are now in: about $701,000 and about $734,000. Moreover, the original single-source company didn’t even bother to turn in a new bid.
So, the action of those six who voted “no” will save GVR a minimum of somewhere between $155,000 and $188,000. To all 13,800 GVR members—including those involved in Glass Arts—I say the following: YOU’RE WELCOME. Just doing our job.
2. But I’d like to save GVR even more. I support a new space of about 2,500 square feet, which is more than double the current space of about 1,100 SF. The planned space, of about 4,500 SF is bizarrely large. No other retirement community anywhere, that I can find, offers anything remotely like it.
A space of about 2,500 SF should come in under about $500,000—which, as CEO Somers has noted repeatedly, was the consensus number that the board supported in May 2022. It was also the figure recommended by the Planning and Evaluation Committee (which I chair) in October 2022.
3. Dedicated club space is, arguably, GVR’s most precious resource. I say this because such space is available only to club members, and to those taking introductory classes. At least the pickleball center, mentioned above, can be used by all 23,000 or so GVR cardholders, during daylight hours, almost every day of the year.
Some members of the Glass Arts club board say that their new facility will be open to club members more than 40 hours per week. That may be true for a while after it opens, but the truth is that it isn’t easy to line up “monitors” to keep club spaces open.
(The irony here is that this space, previously occupied by the roughly 800-member computer club, was lost in part because it was so little used by its previous occupants.)
4. This project, if it goes forward in its present elaborate form, as seems likely, will create a seriously inconvenient precedent in GVR. What will future boards and administrations say to clubs which will, quite understandably, desire similar largesse? It would be more prudent to foreclose that possibility, now.
5. We’ve been told, repeatedly, that the Glass Arts folks are very passionate about their hobby. I’ve replied, repeatedly, that passion may be an adequate justification for passionate people to spend their own money on their hobbies, but it’s not an adequate justification to spend the money of others.
When it comes to spending communal funds, passion is a poor substitute for reason and objectivity, qualities which GVR board members should employ when making spending decisions.
I want to close with an apology. At a recent board meeting, I referred to the objects made by Glass Arts people—myself included—as “little things.” While factually accurate, this description has upset some of my former comrades. It was certainly a drab turn of phrase, and I regret it.
In future, I’ll refer to such objects as “tchotchkes.” This wonderful Yiddish word is one to which, I believe, no person of good will could reasonably object.