It has become very disheartening to hear comments from some of the GVR Board members about how small a club we are, how we don’t need all the space we’re asking for, how we just make “little things.” These comments are disrespectful to our members, who pay and invest in our club, and who are also GVR members and thus part of their alleged constituency. So who are they really representing when they make these comments? Here are some facts. At our Abrego “studio” we have one room, which can only accommodate eight people at a time. If we want to use the tile saw, we have to go outside in the parking lot. Our club members are constantly asking for more classes, which we are trying to schedule as fast as we can. They are filled up within seconds of announcing them (I am not kidding!) — and then we receive emails and/or calls from very frustrated members who couldn’t sign up for the workshop fast enough. We have members who want to be on waiting lists or who hope to get priority in a future class. When we hold a class we have to close the studio during that time, therefore, members can’t work on their projects. We are faced with the horrible dilemma of trying to juggle classes versus studio work. We are told that we are too small, well, we are growing! We teach an Introduction to the Glass Artists Club class every month through GVR and invariably the majority of the people in the intro class join our club. So we know there’s interest – but there’s also frustration, when those new members can’t get into classes. We do not believe that what we are asking for with our plans for Santa Rita Springs is an exorbitant request. With this space, there will be no need to revisit any Glass Artists Club needs for the foreseeable future; no restructuring of space, no rejiggering of plumbing or air handling, no additions. In this era of ever-increasing prices, this is actually a long term cost-savings for GVR members. The GVR Board did not approve the award of the contract for our proposed space in Santa Rita Springs, nor did they approve a request from the Ceramics Club for more space. If this is the current GVR Board trend, to slash any GVR club’s request for more space to accommodate their growing clubs, why would people want to stay in Green Valley if the promise of excellent recreational and creative activities is not kept? If you are truly “anti growth,” then fight it on a developer level, don’t handicap existing clubs for members who are already here.
In My View: Glass Arts is ready to grow; will GVR board help?
- By Gail Brooks
- Updated
