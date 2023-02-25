In the most insulting display of arrogance yet, GVR director Bart Hillyer stated there was “no urgency” to awarding a contract for Glass Arts dedicated space at Santa Rita Springs at GVR Board meeting. “They are making their little things just fine,” he said.

Mr. Hillyer, we make “little things” because there’s no room for a kiln that fires big things. No room for a stained glass layout table to make big things. No room for sanders and saws to refine anything. No room for all the GVR members who want to join. While we do create beautiful glass art at Abrego North, it’s absurd and demeaning to say there is “no urgency.”



Jayne Becker is president of the Glass Artists Club.

