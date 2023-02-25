In the most insulting display of arrogance yet, GVR director Bart Hillyer stated there was “no urgency” to awarding a contract for Glass Arts dedicated space at Santa Rita Springs at GVR Board meeting. “They are making their little things just fine,” he said.
Mr. Hillyer, we make “little things” because there’s no room for a kiln that fires big things. No room for a stained glass layout table to make big things. No room for sanders and saws to refine anything. No room for all the GVR members who want to join. While we do create beautiful glass art at Abrego North, it’s absurd and demeaning to say there is “no urgency.”
So, if you have been on the waiting lists for our Introductory class, write board@gvrec.org to tell them GAC urgently needs the SRS classroom space. If you have been unable to get into our member classes because there’s no room, write to board@gvrec.org about the urgent need to award the SRS contract. If you have been waiting to join GAC until we have space for you to make your big or little things, write to board@gvrec.org and tell them to award a contract. If you live near Abrego North and are tired of going across town for your HOA events, write to board@gvrec.org and tell them to award a contract. If you belong to one of the clubs that was relocated as a “domino” move to create the now-vacant space for GAC at Santa Rita Springs, write to board@gvrec.org and tell them to finish the job. If you belong to Ceramics, Lapidary or Woodshop and want to start planning your club’s expansion project, write to board@gvrec.org and tell them to award our contract now. If you are concerned about GVR’s contracting process, write to board@gvrec.org and tell them, in fairness, to make their changes to the process AFTER the GAC contract is approved.
Make no mistake, one board faction wants to force GAC to start over for the fourth time in three years. They say they support Glass Arts and GVR members, but they do not. GVR has the plan, the permits and the money to do the SRS job, but the board faction is standing in the way of hundreds of GVR members who are affected by their delays.
For three years, GAC has followed every step of every GVR process asked of us in good faith, and now we are blocked by board politics. So if you are concerned about the GVR board wasting staff time and architect fees, write to board@gvrec.org and tell them you are as fed up as we are.
The contract to remodel SRS space for GAC will come up at a special meeting of the board March 8. It is urgent that a contract be approved.
Jayne Becker is president of the Glass Artists Club.
