On Jan. 25, six of the 12 members of the GVR Board voted to approve a sole source contract of $889,000 for remodeling space at Santa Rita Springs for the Glass Arts Club, and six voted against it. Since seven votes are required to pass, the proposal failed.
We voted against this project for several reasons.
First, this price tag is just too high. When all is said and done, this project will certainly cost GVR over a million dollars, for a club with just 129 members. That’s over $7,000 per club member. By comparison, the pickleball center cost about $1,800 per pickleball club member.
Glass Arts is one of the smaller clubs in GVR. Its current dedicated club space is about 1,100 square feet, which we agree is too small. But the proposed relocation and expansion would increase that space four times, to 4,482 square feet, which is unjustifiably large. It would put the Glass Arts Club at the top of the list of GVR clubs as measured by square feet per club member, giving them 40 percent more space than long-established clubs such as Clay or Lapidary.
It would be more prudent to create a plan to expand the space for Glass Arts to about 2,500 square feet, not 4,500, with a targeted maximum cost of about $500,000, This figure—$500,000—was the maximum recommended by GVR’s Planning and Evaluation Committee last September.
Second, the current proposed project hasn’t been put out for competitive bidding. Moreover, detailed plans for the project weren’t shared with the board until the day of the vote. Most of us expected to see at least two designs so we could assess how well each approach fit with the GVR focus on value, and on being fair with all clubs.
The only design and only bid—a whopping $889,000—was submitted by the same business that helped draw up the plans.
Without multiple bids, it’s simply impossible for us to tell if the proposed price is a good deal for GVR.
True, neither the bylaws nor the Corporate Policy Manual (CPM) of GVR require competitive bidding on GVR contracts. But the past practice of GVR, for many years, has been to obtain multiple bids before awarding contracts—particularly large ones.
Just in the past two years, multiple bids were obtained for the new pool at East, for GVR’s new legal counsel, for various consultants desired by GVR’s CEO, Scott Somers, and other purposes. Surely this project, or—we hope—a scaled-down version of it, warrants competitive bidding.
So far, no effort has been made by GVR management to ascertain whether there is widespread support for this costly project among GVR members. We strongly believe that most GVR members feel as we do: the current plan for this project is too big and too elaborate. Plans for a smaller, more reasonable facility should be prepared and put out for competitive bidding.
Nancy Austin, Jim Carden, Carol Crothers, Laurel Dean and Bart Hillyer are on the Board of Directors for Green Valley Recreation.
