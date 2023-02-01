On Jan. 25, six of the 12 members of the GVR Board voted to approve a sole source contract of $889,000 for remodeling space at Santa Rita Springs for the Glass Arts Club, and six voted against it. Since seven votes are required to pass, the proposal failed.

We voted against this project for several reasons.



Nancy Austin, Jim Carden, Carol Crothers, Laurel Dean and Bart Hillyer are on the Board of Directors for Green Valley Recreation.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?