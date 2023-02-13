Since the Glass Artists Club formed seven years ago, our volunteers have been researching, studying, talking with experts and visiting glass studios in order to convey information to GVR about what's required for a safe and functional glass studio.

For those same seven years, the GVR community has supported “improved space for cramped clubs” as a top priority in the 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022 surveys. For the same seven years, Glass Artists Club has been raising funds to buy tables, chairs and equipment for the studio, since GVR does not furnish dedicated club space. And after seven years, Glass Artists Club (GAC) is growing fast, on track to reach 200+ members in a few years — if there’s space.



Jayne Becker, Gail Brooks, Kathy Garceau, Nora Mena and Linda Reed are members of the Glass Artists Club Board.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?