Since the Glass Artists Club formed seven years ago, our volunteers have been researching, studying, talking with experts and visiting glass studios in order to convey information to GVR about what's required for a safe and functional glass studio.
For those same seven years, the GVR community has supported “improved space for cramped clubs” as a top priority in the 2016, 2018, 2021 and 2022 surveys. For the same seven years, Glass Artists Club has been raising funds to buy tables, chairs and equipment for the studio, since GVR does not furnish dedicated club space. And after seven years, Glass Artists Club (GAC) is growing fast, on track to reach 200+ members in a few years — if there’s space.
Currently, GAC uses 600 square feet at Abrego North Center, which can handle eight members at a time, who then transport their work to West Center for firing. ABN is not safe, not conducive to making art, and not big enough.
By contrast, the consolidated studio at Santa Rita Springs will be comparable to other arts clubs’ studios, where there are separate areas for the various specialties they offer. For example, Lapidary has rooms for rock cutting and polishing; silversmithing, wire wrapping, dichroic work and more. Clay has areas for hand-building, sculpture, wheel-throwing and so on.
Most arts clubs have multiple things going on, serving multiple club member interests, on any given day. The investments in club space made years ago by prior GVR boards allowed those young clubs to grow to where they serve hundreds of GVR members now.
Glass Artists Club’s monthly Introduction to Glass Arts classes are, and always have been, fully enrolled with waiting lists, as GVR members anticipate GAC soon having a consolidated functioning studio. Our table at the recent Club Showcase attracted a stream of GVR members asking when we would open our new studio. They want to join.
At the planned studio in Santa Rita Springs, GAC will offer safe facilities and equipment for stained glass, fusing, and mosaics. Each of these requires special consideration for member safety from soldering fumes, particulates, heat from kilns, and just the physical space for safely using cutters, grinders, saws and kilns, and carrying glass from one process to the next. The cost of the SRS project is driven by the safety features of adequate ventilation and air filtration; and the practical necessities of electrical, lighting, and plumbing. There are no frills.
There is long-time community support for improved space for clubs, and specifically for GAC. Last October, GVR Board approved the project budget—funded from fees on home sales, not dues. In December, Pima County issued the permits.When the bids come in, we urge the Board to award a contract and fix up this vacant space for Glass Artists so that more GVR members can enjoy the recreational, social and educational fun of glass art for many years.
Jayne Becker, Gail Brooks, Kathy Garceau, Nora Mena and Linda Reed are members of the Glass Artists Club Board.
