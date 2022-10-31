A “writ of mandamus” is, according to Cornell University’s law school, “an order from a court to an inferior government official ordering the government official to properly fulfill their official duties or correct an abuse of discretion.”

But, what happens when officials who aren’t fulfilling their duties or correcting abuses can ignore the courts, or sidestep their authority? Then it’s time for the voters to step up.



Donald Smith lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?