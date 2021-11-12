If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
I have to respectfully and briefly respond to Mr. Mike Moore’s Opinion Extra! ("A run at Miller," Page A7, Nov. 10).
Mr. Moore uses his article to again blast former President Trump without specifics other than to assert that he ran roughshod over our constitutional system while not even acknowledging, for example, the two failed impeachments of President Trump that were made on spurious grounds that violated constitutional norms and principles, etc. One wonders if this wasn’t the real reason for his expressed fear of another presidential run by Mr. Trump.
Mr. Moore gives credit to Gen. Mark Milley for having circumvented his proper role and authority by contacting Chinese officials out of some kind of heightened personal concern over his perception of President Trump’s thoughts and future actions toward China. This was certainly beyond the pale and should disqualify Gen. Milley from ever being considered as a presidential candidate by any political party much less continuing in his current capacity.
Mr. Moore somehow equates Gen. Milley with Gen. and President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which by any standard has got to be a real stretch of comparison, but I guess Mr. Moore is entitled to his personal opinion of what constitutes exemplary leadership, military or otherwise. As I recall, Gen. Eisenhower’s loyalty to his president and Commander-in-Chief was never questioned.
As for President Trump’s dislike for Gen. Milley, it must be kept in mind that it was President Trump who selected Gen. Milley for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff over the recommendation of the then-Secretary of Defense and chairman of the JCS. He made a mistake with Gen. Milley that he came to regret.
Clearly not mentioned by Mr. Moore is the fact that Gen. Milley has bought into the "woke" movement which has allegedly damaged morale among many of the military rank and file based on feedback from many of my military friends. This tells me that Mr. Moore has a very thin grasp of what is going on in the military today with all of the social engineering led by Gen. Milley and other highly placed military leaders that could not only damage morale but military readiness in the long run.
I think readers of Mr. Moore’s opinion piece would do well to put Gen. Milley’s leadership performance while he has been chairman of the JCS into fuller context and perspective.
James N. Anderson is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel. He lives in Green Valley.
