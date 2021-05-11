Free speech and serving on the GVR board
Everything that follows is strictly my own opinion, and no one else’s.
On April 23, I attended, along with the rest of the GVR board and CEO Scott Somers, an orientation for new board members. In answering a hypothetical, one of the presenters asserted that—and I quote—“Directors do not have a right to free speech on GVR matters.”
Until that moment, I hadn’t realized how far off the rails GVR has gone on this issue. This sweeping statement, blandly offered up as authoritative, is overbroad on its face. Anyone can easily hypothesize a number of obvious exceptions.
Do I have a right to report embezzlement by GVR employees? Do I have a right to report hazardous conditions somewhere on GVR property? Could I yell “Fire!” if I saw a GVR building burning? The answers are “yes,” “yes’ and “yes”—in fact, I have not only the right but also the duty to do all three. And all entail an exercise of my right to free speech as to GVR matters.
The actual truth, I submit, is that GVR board members have the same First Amendment rights they had before they joined the board, except that they can’t talk about privileged material discussed during a properly convened executive session. The further truth is that this policy has been used in recent years by the majority faction of the board to silence minority views through threats and other intimidation.
The presenter at the orientation went on to assert that the First Amendment protects citizens against infringements by units of government, but not against infringements by private corporations, like GVR. This assertion is also overbroad.
There are cases in which corporate infringements on free speech rights have been found to be lawful. But all these of which I’m aware involved employees, not volunteers such as GVR board members. I don’t know of a single case upholding corporate restrictions on free speech for people who aren’t employees of the corporation imposing the restrictions. I also haven’t encountered another nonprofit that tries to muzzle volunteer board members.
Employers and employees are in a contractual relationship, and employees can weigh if they’re willing to “sell” some of their free speech rights for pay. But the situation with volunteers is different. The volunteer has the upper hand in deciding what he or she wants to say, or not say, because the volunteer isn’t being compensated by the corporation. In a way, we can say that none of the volunteer’s free speech rights are being “bought,” so he or she still has them, to exercise or not, as he or she chooses.
So, you may ask, if corporations aren’t the government—and they aren’t—how can the Constitution protect, in this case, volunteers, from infringements on their free speech rights by corporations?
The answer lies in the nature of the corporation’s creation and continued existence. Corporations are, legally, “persons,” but they aren’t like flesh-and-blood people. Corporations are created through an act of the government, and continue to exist at the pleasure of the government. So, courts are more willing to examine their conduct, in civil rights cases, than they would the conduct of flesh-and-blood persons.
Surprisingly, CEO Somers sat silent through the back-and-forth generated by the sweeping statement quoted above. This is what I said in conclusion: “As long as I’m a member of the GVR board, and except for privileged subject matter discussed in properly convened executive sessions, and always making clear that the thoughts I express are strictly my own, I’ll say what I want, where I want, when I want, to whomever I want. That includes by email on my personal account . . . that includes expressing my opinion before the board makes a decision . . . that includes expressing my opinion of that decision at any time after the decision is made.”
It strikes me as extraordinary that anyone would believe that joining the GVR board would somehow wipe out the free speech rights that we depended on as candidates. This policy should be revisited and reversed, immediately. CEO Scott Somers should take the lead in protecting the civil rights of all GVR board members by ordering this review, today.