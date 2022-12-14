Wadlow

Front of postcard of 8-foot-11 Robert Wadlow with his average-size father.

Most of us know that it is best to avoid discussing religion and politics. By a certain stage of life, our beliefs become baked in, and both religion and politics can be based on beliefs that wild horses could not drag out of people. During this holiday time, some discussions can become problematic, dividing friends and families.

There are beliefs unfounded in fact, other things that are questionable, and the amazing and true. There is an entire range starting with Old Wives Tales. Here are some of those:



Paul McCreary lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?