Most of us know that it is best to avoid discussing religion and politics. By a certain stage of life, our beliefs become baked in, and both religion and politics can be based on beliefs that wild horses could not drag out of people. During this holiday time, some discussions can become problematic, dividing friends and families.
There are beliefs unfounded in fact, other things that are questionable, and the amazing and true. There is an entire range starting with Old Wives Tales. Here are some of those:
1. The five-second rule. It is all right to eat food dropped onto the floor as long as you pick it up within five seconds. Not true.
2. You will catch cold if you go outside into the cold not dressed properly. You would only catch cold then if you breathed in a virus.
3. If you swallow bubble gum, it stays in your body for seven years. Not true. Perhaps seven hours or 17.
4. Things happen in threes? Maybe sometimes, but that is not a dependable truth.
Next, we have conspiracy theories invented to divide people. Here are some examples:
1. QAnon believes that they have to wage a secret war against satanic cannibalistic pedophiles in the liberal “Deep State.”
2. Some mass shootings were staged by actors to take all guns away. It is a horrendous claim, especially for the victims’ loved ones.
3. The moon landing was faked.
Next there is the cult mentality, a cousin to conspiracies. Cult leaders claim easy answers to difficult questions, and create an Us vs. Them mentality. We know about The Rev. Jim Jones, who persuaded more than 900 of his followers to take their lives.
There was the Heaven’s Gate cult where 35 people committed suicide, believing that by doing so they would end up on a spaceship following a comet through the heavens.
Thus far, we have only mentioned a range of misinformation, both harmless and harmful. There are some amazing facts that are true. Here are some:
1. The tallest man who ever lived was 8 feet 11 inches tall and still growing when he died at age 22.
2. The heaviest man ever weighed 1,400 pounds and married a 110-pound woman. They produced two children.
Next, there are the nearly incomprehensible truths. The enormity of our universe is one. If you were to drive a 250 mph race car to the moon, it would take about 40 days. A beam of light would reach from here to the moon in about 1.5 seconds. The speed of light is 186,000 miles per second. Light from the sun reaches Earth in eight minutes. If the sun burned out, we would have sunlight and warmth for eight minutes, followed eternally by cold darkness.
At the speed of light, it would take us 100,000 years to get across our galaxy, which contains 100 billion stars or more. The incomprehensible part is that we are not the only galaxy. There are at least 100 billion more in our universe. Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson says that there could be multiple universes. Space could be infinite.
Consider that until the 1600s, the Earth was considered the center of the known universe. It was the geocentric view, and departing from that belief could result in imprisonment, torture or death as a heretic.
Counting all the stars in multiple universes is impossible to imagine. A million is a large number. It takes about 11 days to count to a million without stopping. It takes 32 days to count to a billion. It would take 3,200 days to count to 100 billion, or the number of stars in the Milky Way. There are only two or three people among Earth’s eight billion-person population who are worth over $100 billion. Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Warren Buffett are in that stratosphere of wealth. The Rothschild family was once worth a trillion dollars. That would take 32,000 years to count, without stopping.
Considering how insignificant our planet is in the entire cosmos, we must realize how lucky we are to be here at this place and time. Given that, we should all make the best of the opportunity given to us.
