"Every Storm Runs Out of Rain" is a quote sometimes attributed to Maya Angelou, but it’s actually the name of a country western song by Gary Allan released in 2013. The opening line of the song is followed by “Every dark night turns into day.”
Life is filled with storms. Whether it is the continuing storms of COVID with 967,000 U.S. deaths to date or the unfolding news of the Russian invasion of the sovereign nation of Ukraine, or the personal storms each of us incurs in our lifetime, it seems imperative to look for any life raft we can find to keep us afloat even if it is simply a line from a song.
At the moment, I have five close friends and three family members who are fighting battles with ill health, some with life-threatening diagnoses. I call. I visit. I listen. I bear witness. I pray. I’m fascinated with the idea of death doulas, a type of midwife for the dying. We often use doulas for birthing; why not for help in dying. It seems especially needed in a society that is often in denial of death.
I’m old enough to remember the 20-year Vietnam war, to live it as my 19-year-old husband went off to fight. We saw the Vietnam war unfold on television’s nightly news.
I remember pressing my nose against the glass of the Detroit airport as I watched my young husband climb the stairs to the plane that would take him away from me, perhaps never to return. I remember my brother’s hand on my shoulder as he said, “This, too, shall pass.” Every storm runs out of rain.
Recently, I read a New York Times essay by Dr. Sunita Puri telling of the grief toll COVID has taken on our nation. I read about a woman who could not be with her dying husband and was left with the only thing she could do—press her palm against the glass of her husband’s hospital room as staff removed his ventilator in preparation for his death. She pressed so hard that even when she stopped, the imprint of her hand remained on the glass.
I cannot begin to wrap my mind around 967,000 deaths in our country from a virus that isolates us from one another. It is particularly painful to think of loved ones of a family dying alone.
I cannot imagine what it must be like in Ukraine to wake to exploding bombs and falling aircraft from the sky when the day before families were walking their dog, watering their plants and feeding their children. They say all wars are wars against children. It is the terrified faces of the children that bother me most and the frantic mothers who walk five or more miles to the border of Poland carrying their meager belongings, their children and their pets. Some even push wheelchairs of their elderly parents to the nearest border. All have to leave behind their fathers, husbands, brothers and sons, ages 18-60, as they were forbidden to leave the country and needed to fight the war.
I live in the borderlands, 40 miles from the U.S./Mexico border and I see and hear about suffering and grief in my immigration work. I see the need for not only comprehensive immigration reform, but the need to treat our fellow human beings with dignity and respect. The physical needs are never-ending for those in migration across the continent: shelter, food, blankets, medical supplies, jackets, phone chargers, clean socks, backpacks, even art supplies for asylum seekers who need a safe place to pass time creating art while they wait, sometimes for months, for their asylum hearings.
It is estimated that four million refugees will result from the Russian/Ukraine war. For a variety of reasons, the world is increasingly on the move, and it feels like it’s up to us, the young and the old, to do what we can, to stand unified in our efforts to make the world a better place.
The author of the NYT essay titled her piece, “We must learn to look at grief even when we want to run away.” She is even bold enough to say, “Our country can be united by seeing this suffering…our collective grief can bind us together when it seems nothing else will. It is one lens through which we can recognize our shared humanity.”
Perhaps in addition to remembering that every storm runs out of rain, it is prudent to remember the words of English poet John Donne, who wrote the poem, "For Whom the Bell Tolls" in 1624. It begins with—
No man is an Island,
Entire of itself…,
and ends:
For I am involved in mankind,
Therefore, send not to know
For whom the bell tolls,
It Tolls for thee.