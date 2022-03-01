Enough is enough. Stop already. The editorial on Feb, 23, “She wants to keep you in the dark,” is too much. Leave Nina Campfield alone.
It seems every time I pick up the Green Valley News there’s an article or letter depicting Ms. Campfield as an emotionally unstable, bullying, control freak. Well, maybe, just maybe, part of the problem could be that other people are overly sensitive or ill-informed.
Take, for example, the highly publicized “Incident of the Racial Slur.” This is where Ms. Campfield, after hearing what she thought was a racist comment, directed a GVR member to leave a meeting.
According to the online article published by the Green Valley News on Jan. 10 and updated Jan. 18, the woman reported that, “After I left in tears, I went home, saw the GV News and was mortified because not only did that happen with the six people in the room, it dawned on me that everybody else observed the unfortunate treatment I got by the board member (via Zoom).”
Oh, boo hoo. OK, that sounds a bit harsh. But c’mon. She was told to leave in front of six, count them—SIX—people. How many more can she realistically expect the “everybody else” to be? I mean, it was a GVR Bylaws subcommittee meeting, for heaven’s sake. Not exactly a huge draw.
And why is Ms. Campfield’s action considered so dishonorable in the first place? Because she didn’t apologize right away? Please. What are we? Twelve? Get over it. If you thought someone publicly insulted your—or for that matter anyone’s—heritage, wouldn’t directing that person to leave be considered a professional and businesslike thing to do? In fact, wouldn’t it be considered a civic-minded and morally commendable thing to do?
It seems to me a case can be made for heralding Ms. Campfield’s action in this instance, not condemning it.
And here’s another example of potential misplaced blame—the accusation made by some, including the Green Valley News (see editorial, Feb. 23), that Ms. Campfield doesn’t like being challenged. Well, perhaps instead of disliking challenges she’s simply tired of defending her positions against arguments made by persons who are ill-informed? I have read articles by Ms. Campfield where she rationally and accurately clarifies accounting principles and tries to untangle financial misunderstandings within GVR. As a retired CPA and former, very short-term Board member, I can tell you that attempting to explain accrual vs cash to non-accounting types is like trying to convince a snail to run—there’s not a good chance of success.
So now Ms. Campfield wants to “eliminate any media public access to any of its (GVR) facilities and programs.” Yeah, I agree, that seems over the top. But so does the reporting by Green Valley News. Maybe both parties need to take a breath and take a step back. Maybe then they can regain equilibrium and serve our community as we know they can, each with their own unique brand of excellence.