How important is cheap, plentiful energy to world economic growth? Let’s look at some history.
The economics of the last 220 years or so are quite different from economics prior to that. By that I mean that we’re now used to healthy economies that grow in real and measurable terms. That’s a radical departure from the way things were before about 1800.
In that earlier time, economies were essentially static. A nation that wanted greater material prosperity for itself had to find a way to pull it in from other areas. Thus acquisitive nations adopted the imperial form of governance, so that they could pull wealth from conquered nations and peoples into the imperial center.
From about the first century B.C. until about 450 A.D., Roman citizens, particularly those who lived in or near Rome, enjoyed much greater material prosperity than people who lived out near the imperial periphery. The reason was simple: it was a zero-sum game, in which there were winners because there were losers. The same could be said, during other eras, for citizens of Madrid and Paris and London and Amsterdam, and many other imperial centers.
But that changed, starting in the late 18th century. Some may say that the change was driven by scientific advancement, or improved technology, or more enlightened governance, or smarter people, or—well, something. But the most obvious explanation is the most accurate: it was the treasure trove of fossil fuels that mankind finally stumbled upon.
The Age of Coal produced the Industrial Revolution of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. The Age of Oil, beginning about 1860, then produced the economies we know today. (Interestingly, the period from about 1860 to about 1920 produced significant advances in the extraction and use of both coal and oil, so that was a time of amazing economic advancement.)
Our breakneck exploitation of fossil fuels has been wonderful for homo sapiens. (Other species? Not so much.) Our numbers from 1800 to the present ballooned from about 1 billion to about 8 billion. Thinkers like Howard Odum and others have noted that this population explosion resulted from man’s ability to convert oil into food through expanded agriculture using oil-based soil amendments and oil-fueled mechanized farming operations.
It’s been a great run. Thanks to cheap and abundant energy, billions of people today live lives that only kings could have lived as little as 150 years ago. Fossil fuels today power mechanical “slaves,” even for poor people, that would have made the emperor Tiberius green with envy.
But all good things must come to an end. American conventional crude oil production peaked in about 1970. Worldwide conventional crude oil production peaked in about 2005. (Incidentally, those peaks were predicted with impressive accuracy by an oil geologist named Hubbert, back in the 1950s.)
Oil extraction, like the extraction of most natural resources, has followed a bell curve. Left of the peak, times are good. Right of the peak, things start to get tough, and they get tougher as we go farther down the slope.
Anthropologist Leslie White postulated White’s Law: “Culture evolves as the amount of energy harnessed per capita per year is increased, or as the efficiency of the instrumental means of putting the energy to work is increased.” This insight has so far proven to be accurate when applied to the known history of previous cultures. It Includes the related truth that civilizations peak in what White called “complexity,” or what could just as well be called “prosperity,” when per capita energy consumption peaks. For America, that would be between 1970 and 1980 (with a second “bumpy plateau” around 2000).
What have we experienced in the five decades since that disco-era peak? Multiple recessions (usually caused or exacerbated by oil price shocks), ruinous, fast-paced booms and busts, and, most importantly, an unprecedented explosion of debt, public and private—a substitute for growth—everywhere in the developed world.
Economists will tell you that debt pulls future demand into the present. It would be just as accurate to say that debt pulls future growth into the present. Trouble is, if the future doesn’t actually hold any real growth (just as the present doesn’t) that debt becomes an unpayable drag on both the present and future.
So, as mankind transitions slowly from an era of abundant cheap energy back to the usual state of things, which is to operate mostly on a “solar budget” of energy, profound changes are in store. The most wrenching changes will come to the most prosperous humans, who happen to be Americans. The most obvious of these changes, for the foreseeable future, will come in the form of inflation, as we and the rest of the world come to the realization that the world’s soon-to-be-former “reserve currency,” the dollar, stands on a base of unpayable debt.