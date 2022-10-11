Oldham

Workers leave Platt's Works, Oldham, England, on Aug. 20, 1900. The company made textile machinery.

How important is cheap, plentiful energy to world economic growth? Let’s look at some history.

The economics of the last 220 years or so are quite different from economics prior to that. By that I mean that we’re now used to healthy economies that grow in real and measurable terms. That’s a radical departure from the way things were before about 1800.



Bart Hillyer is a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired attorney. He lives in Green Valley.

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?