I am writing in reaction to some of the opinions and ideas on prior editorial pages.
The Supreme Court is set up by our Constitution to uphold the Constitution, not necessarily act in what is the most popular ideas of the time. This is a lesson in eighth-grade civics that apparently many people missed.
In regards to abortion being most popular, it appears many are not reading polls. The majority of people are very much against killing babies for convenience especially the partial-birth abortions where they take apart the baby part by part.
It sometimes takes a while for laws catch up to science. Once a heartbeat is heard from this baby, hands, feet, arms legs are all starting to form. This baby person has a unique DNA, not the DNA or the father or mother but his or her own unique DNA. Heartbeat is separate from the mothers. It is about time for our laws and courts to catch up with this very real science.
Our society has continued to grow in having a stronger conscience. We took a long time to reconcile in our minds that slavery was wrong. From when it was stated in our Constitution, all men are created equal, it took almost 100 years to right that wrong. And, the Supreme Court got that wrong originally also stating that slavery was a right. It is time to grow again in our society and realize the gross injustice we have done to the many children and families.
We've come to respect and appreciate many minorities over the last 50 years. It is time to accept and appreciate this minority (we were all part of this minority once upon a time — our mothers were pro-life). It is time to accept this deeper level thinking that all life is precious and valuable, regardless of how inconvenient.
We have had over 50 years of shallow thinking and disrespect for this most unprotected minority, babies with unique DNA. What has society missed as a result? Great scientists, doctors, artists, musicians, mathematicians. Sad but true and time to think a lot deeper and accept these wonderful people as the newest protected minority.
Yes, there is extreme damage done to mothers and families by abortion. There are many studies that mothers who abort a child increase their risk of cancer up to tenfold! This is in addition to the emotional hardship that most face after losing a child and regretting the life they lost for the rest of their life.
In regards to once being born, some have stated that now the government should pay for everything for this new child since killing it was not allowed. The government is not responsible for your actions. You are responsible for your actions. But, yes, we have universal health care in the Affordable Care Act so the government can help.
Those who believe we should be more like the rest of the world and allow this killing upon demand should also have done more searching. There are only about seven countries in the world that have more liberal policies that that of the contested states like Texas. Most countries of the world have laws quite similar to those being considered by the Supreme Court. “Heartbeat Laws” are really quite the common practice in most countries of the world. With this anticipated court ruling, we could finally become as thoughtful and caring as the rest of the world!
We have many laws against abuse. We used to allow abuse of children by parent as a right. “Government should not mess with my right to what happens in my home.” We again grew out of that mindset due to our ever-awakening conscience. Let us again grow to realize that all life is sacred and a blessing from God. We should not sacrifice another life for the sake of our convenience.
Why does the US have such a high suicide rate? Why do we have so many murders? Why is domestic violence so prevalent? Abortion has legalized disrespect for life. This change for our country could be a great start to more respect for life. It could set us on a path for some real positive change in more ways than just saving the lives of unborn children.
Please be ready to graciously accept this corrected constitutional change in the light of real science, responsibility, compassion and respect for all life and all people.