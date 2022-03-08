War has been a part of the human condition since long before the history of humans began.
As military hardware and wartime strategies and practices evolve, the cost of war in terms of human life and economic, political and culture costs argue strongly that it is far past time for humanity to declare an end to war as part of the human condition.
Nowhere is that more evident than in the present invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military under orders from Russia's President Putin. Putin's pretexts for the invasion are not supported by factual analyses.
Across the centuries, war has become more deadly, but never more so than from the time of the Civil War to the present. World War I, the so-called Great War to end all wars, led inexorably, because of a flawed peace process to World War II. WWII was followed by the disastrous conflicts in Korea and Vietnam and the Cold War.
The First Gulf War led to the wars in Afghanistan and to the war in Iraq. There has been no meaningful, fair or worthwhile "victory" in any of these conflicts.
Following WWII, the Axis power leaders were brought to trial in Nuremberg. Many were convicted and some executed. The trials of the Japanese warlords similarly ended with convictions and executions.
There is now an International Court in The Hague, Netherlands. Following the Kosovo conflicts, some of those who started that conflict and others who committed atrocities were tried, convicted and sentenced, setting important precedences. Already, the court is opening an investigation into this conflict.
The interrelated nature of the modern world strongly suggests that war just does not make any sense: rationally, economically, politically or culturally.
The culture and the lives of more than 44 million people in Ukraine and the lives of Russia's 144 million people and millions of people in countries surrounding Ukraine and across the wider world have been tragically and uncompromisingly affected. Bomb, missile and rocket attacks have struck urban areas killing civilians, including the elderly and children.
The cost of Putin's invasion on Russia and its people also is staggering. The Russian economy, stock markets, the value of its currency — every economic and political measure — have plunged.
Almost the entire civilized world has risen in opposition to this war. Russian banks have been denied access to key parts of the world banking system, Russian planes have been banned from the air space of dozens of nations. Putin has become a pariah.
The cost of waging war is no longer a viable option for modern economies and, typically, long wars are not supported sufficiently by the civilian populations as months become years.
Is war by opposing armies with clear battle fields obsolete? I think so. Humanity's major agenda should be to put an end to war with its killing and maiming and turn its attention to the long list of critical issues that face the human race — population concerns, global warming, a highly complex and rapidly changing world economy and the looming tragedies posed by wealth inequities.
"No more war!" should be the clarion call for every responsible citizen in the modern world.