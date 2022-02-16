Being snowbirds, we bought our winter home that specifically had GVR as it offers great facilities and services at a very reasonable price. We look at GVR as an investment for active retirees.
After arriving late last year, I started to read on social media about the current GVR Board of Directors, the combative relationships among directors as well the proposed power-grabbing changes to our bylaws.
I reviewed the proposed revisions. I had questions and concerns. So I decided to personally attend a bylaw subcommittee meeting. As I voiced my opinion, I was rudely interrupted, wrongly accused of using an ethnic slur, and ordered to leave by Director Nina Campfield. I filed a complaint against Director Campfield. A legal review of the incident found she had wrongly accused me and had violated the Director’s Code of Conduct. During an executive session the Board failed to discipline Director Campfield. She has displayed this behavior in the past, displaying outburst toward other directors and the CEO.
Past and current Friends of GVR campaign promises are made up of five pillars: 1. Ethical leadership, 2. Exceptional Recreation; 3. Affordability, 4. Working together; 5. Communicating with Membership. Just in the past 6 months “Friends of GVR” has not followed through on 4 of the 5.
The proposed bylaws and CPM changes violates “communicating with membership” as they are proposing to be allowed or hold private meetings. Pillar number four they define as “working together in an open and professional manner with other Board Directors and GVR staff." One can watch any past meeting and see they don’t not treat other Directors with respect and on a professional manner. Don’t believe their promises.
The board is proposing, through our bylaws and CPM changes, to reduce the CEO’s authority and give the BOD president and committees even more control. The Board put the East Center pool on the shelf until CEO Scott Somers spoke with members and brought a resolution to the table. Members are shut out by the board or if allowed to speak they are ignored.
The “Friends” directors have their own agenda and it doesn’t appear to be what is for the better for all GVR members. Friends of GVR is trying to limit our CEO’s ability to run GVR operations and reduce members bylaw rights and give control to their majority board. They are chipping away at transparency with a proposed change to the bylaws to allow secret committee meetings. This can’t happen. The prompt annual dues increases whether they are warranted or not — if the current Friends are not stopped our dues will continue to increase.
GVR has about 14,000 households and in last year’s election there was fewer than 4,000 ballots cast. I am calling in all GVR households to vote. You should receive your ballot soon and voting opens Feb. 18. Vote now and take back GVR and the board. Elect four good directors who will put all GVR members and their desires first. We need directors who will work to improve the quality of services and facilities for members. Please vote to help protect our investment in GVR.