There is an abundance of daily news articles and editorials on the subject of Russia's brutal war of genocide against the Ukrainian civilian population.
Much is being said about the unprofessionalism and lack of military mining of the Russian army and ineptness of its officers, proven by their disastrous military defeats resulting in huge losses of lives.
Almost daily we read about undisciplined and under trained Russian soldiers abandoning their military equipment and running from battle, surrendering and being easily over run by the smaller, but motivated and disciplined Ukrainian military.
Take note... The United States military, an all-voluntary service, has just announced a shortfall of 15,000 volunteers in our Army ranks alone.
The U.S. Navy has recently announced it will not be able to, over its long-term plans, fully man the ships on active duty let alone provide for the planned increase in Naval vessels and technical expertise needed to properly operate them.
The time to prepare militarily is not after the need arises, but before.
We need to re-evaluate the status of our all volunteer military program, which is failing, and return to an earlier time when this country had a well-trained military in ready reserve.
It seems little to ask that an individual be ready and willing to serve one or more years actively fulfilling this patriotic need.
If you are not aware, then you need to become aware, of how close this country could be to armed conflict in several theaters.
It was just announced that a recent poll of military-age citizens revealed that just under a third said they are unwilling to serve in our military if needed. One-third.
If you haven't heard the story, told by the Prime Minister of the Emirate of Dubai, about the consequences of raising parasites versus warriors, look it up. The relevance is disturbing.
