There is an abundance of daily news articles and editorials on the subject of Russia's brutal war of genocide against the Ukrainian civilian population.

Much is being said about the unprofessionalism and lack of military mining of the Russian army and ineptness of its officers, proven by their disastrous military defeats resulting in huge losses of lives.



Ray Brown lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?