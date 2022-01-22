A few years ago, I published in the Green Valley News my Top Ten Pet Peeves about driving in Green Valley. In reviewing these recently, I have removed some of these: road conditions have improved, most of the intersections have been enhanced (Continental and Camino Del Sol, I-19 and the Post Office), and zero-tolerance had been removed. That leaves me with just the ones below.
Golf Cart and Bicycle Etiquette: This applies to cyclists, cart drivers and, more so, to us big-car drivers. Let’s face it, golf carts and bicycles are a major part of Green Valley life. They are here to stay. There are many streets without special lanes for them. They deserve the consideration needed…and they should also be wary of us “big car” drivers, too.
Speeders: This is Green Valley, y’all. No need to speed. Nobody here needs to get anywhere fast. Live with it!
S-L-O-W drivers: They just go so slow, even in the left lane. There is a limit to how slow you drive. If you can’t keep up with the speed limit, get off the road!
Going the Speed Limit: What’s up with that? Can’t you see there are people who are in a hurry. And how am I gonna get to the poker game on time…..get out of my way!
Snowbirds: They are certainly welcome here in Green Valley. Just not so many (LOL). And please don’t drive the same here as where you came from. Especially if your state license plate has an ‘I’ in the first or second letter of the state name…make that any vowel…OK…any state north of the 37th parallel.
Dangerous Drivers: People behind the wheel who shouldn’t be driving because they are blind, seriously disabled or slow to react because of their age. I support a law requiring DL tests every year after a given age (probably 50)…but really…80 makes more sense. And please practice the difference between the brake pedal and the accelerator. I know independence is at risk, but I hope when I’m old and disabled, I have to take a test so that I know I won’t jeopardize someone else’s lifestyle, insurance bills or means of transportation. Am I alone in this thinking?
U-Turns: I guess U-turns are a way of life in Arizona. But how many know that a person making a right turn on red must yield to someone making the U-turn at a light with the green? And most of all, having to make a U-turn in a one lane street (not enough room) because the county and developers failed to make a left-turn access from your HOA. Have you no consideration?
Intersections: There are still some issues regarding the work done at Continental and I-19 and the Continental shopping center. I include this because it is an ongoing issue. I believe improvements have been made per the traffic light timing. I, myself, do not have a great solution, but I think more could be done. I do believe the county is aware of the need to improve the situation there. Other intersections that I had mentioned in the past have improved greatly. They are Desert Bell and La Canadam and La Canada and Esperanza. The best intersection is La Canada and Continental. There is very little wait time no matter what your direction.
Road conditions: I know the county has heard our needs, thanks to the GVC Traffic and Arroyos Committee. They have done a commendable job of prioritizing the needs when the money becomes available. I just want to say one thing. I have heard people complain about La Canada. The section between Esperanza and Continental was addressed, but only halfway. I wondered why they didn’t do the entire length, but the “reason” was the budget. It seems to me that the most traveled section of the most traveled road in Green Valley should have more of a priority to complete the rest of the “washboard” still existing.
Using directionals: Your blinkers are there for a reason. Use them to indicate your intentions, But it does not give you the right to cut someone off to change lanes, but merely informs those behind of your desire to do so. And it is right to think that someone who uses their blinker to make a turn, we should be cautious that it is not on by mistake.
Driving in Green Valley is a challenge. I guess we must abide by the 3 BE’s: BE Courteous, BE Defensive, and BE Alert (WATCH OUT!) Remember, the person you cut off or tick off may be going to the same place you are…and may even be one of your neighbors.