The article appearing in the Oct. 10, 2021, Green Valley News was misleading and lacks factual content (“Is disaster imminent?” Page A7).
World food supply was a concern for the future in 1960. Plant breeders successfully helped offset that concern by increasing agricultural yield. In 1960, wheat production averaged 28.5 bushels per acre. In 2019, wheat production averaged 52 bushels per acre. Corn production in 1960 averaged 60 bushels per acre, and in 2019 corn production averaged 175 bushels per acre. In addition, plant breeders improved shelf life, size, yield and reduced transportation loss of fruits and vegetables.
What today, we call the “greenhouse effect” was discovered by Joseph Fourier on May 18, 1859. He didn’t call the affect “greenhouse effect,” but noted that the Earth’s atmosphere acted as a “blanket” and that carbon dioxide absorbed much more heat than oxygen and ozone. However, in 1896, Swedish scientist Svante Arrhenius predicted that, “As humanity burns fossil fuels such as coal, which added carbon dioxide gas to the Earth’s atmosphere, we would raise the planets average temperature.”
Air pollution, in 1960, had reduced visibility in many cities to less than from one stoplight to the next. But, the Clean Air Act of 1970 made a significant improvement.
Until 1972, with the implementation of the “Clean Water Act,” many cities dumped raw sewerage in our rivers. The Mississippi River on a foggy morning smelled like a cesspool, and some rivers caught fire from industrial waste floating on top of the water (Cuyahoga River, Cleveland, Ohio 1969). Fishermen were warned not to eat fish caught in the Detroit River and Lake Erie because of mercury contamination from industrial waste.
When considering the concerned threats that In My View writer Ray Trombino claims are fear-mongering and never happened, an in-depth review of history indicates the reason they were avoided. Some of those threats were avoided by the pro-action of science and intelligent legislation. There have always been “doubting Thomases.”