When candidates run for re-election, the election itself is a referendum on those candidates, and how well they performed in office.

Voters should ask themselves this question: Did the candidates use their authority effectively? When we ask ourselves that question about Mark Kelly, we should consider that, in the Senate, his authority was uniquely strong. His professional background, the political breakdown in the Senate and the fact that he is up for re-election all combined to give Mark Kelly much more influence and power than the typical freshman senator. The question we should ask ourselves is, did he use that authority well?



Don Smith is a retired Army officer and a defense contractor who has worked with the Defense Intelligence Agency and National Reconnaissance Office. He and his family have lived in Tucson since 2004.

