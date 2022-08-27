In July 2020, COVID came to our house and left me with a "tail,” one that goes everywhere with me at home via a 50-foot hose connected to an oxygen concentrator presenting me with problems I had never faced.
Such as taking a shower with an oxygen tube going through the curtain without getting the bathroom soaked. Solution: cup hooks attached to the bathroom wall bring the hose up higher.
Fastening one’s seat belt is so automatic, yet a panic stop could turn dangerous if the oxygen hose is under the seat belt strap.
Whether oxygen is needed full time, or only part time, it is hoped you will consider this a challenge as each of us make life adaptations. At our house, the family dog is learning to jump over the ever-present green hose, and the 20-pound cat is learning that flopping down one’s large body on it is not appreciated.
The Oxygen Assessment. Your health provider will contact a local oxygen company that will bring a concentrator to your home and demonstrate how it works.
Buy an Oximeter. A pulse oximeter (also called a “pulse ox") is a simple device worn on one’s figure that records the amount of oxygen in the blood. Drugstores sell them for about $30. One should never depend on their brains to tell them how much oxygen they are receiving, for the brain is usually a step or two behind your actual oxygen consumption.
Speed dial must-haves: 1) Your healthcare provider, 2) the local fire department.
Have O2 backup plans: In the event of a power outage, it’s time to quickly switch to bottled oxygen or a battery-powered portable concentrator. Check the web for relatively inexpensive devices that will loudly ring when there is an electrical outage. No power = no oxygen!
Oxygen bottles have a regulator allowing for different flows. During a power outage it is essential to have both the regulator instructions and the oxygen bottle key! No key = no oxygen! A pair of pliers can be used, but it takes strength.
Cannulas (tubing): Do not leave home without one! In fact, at least two, one for your purse (or fanny pack for men), and one for the glove compartment for each car in the family. It only takes a second for a car door, caught in a burst of wind, to slam shut cutting one’s lifeline!
Change to a new cannula every three weeks, or sooner if your doctor says to do so. Cannulas in a glove compartment may degrade over time, even in sealed envelopes.
Allergies/common cold: It’s almost impossible to wear a cannula while one has a runny nose! Therefore, talk to your healthcare provider about what medication would be best for you in that event.
Learning new ways of doing one’s daily tasks is challenging, at times frustrating, but it is doable. And, remember there are many who may use oxygen only temporarily until their lungs reach a certain healing level.
As much as possible, stay positive. Be resigned to the fact, however, that most tasks are going to take a bit longer when dragging a “tail” from room to room. Learning to cope takes time, the grieving process for what we could do in our “former” life takes time. Keep flexibility in your life: “Did the troublesome task really need to be done today?"
Disney Mouseketeer Annette Funicello, who lived with a debilitating illness for years, said it best: "Life does not have to be perfect to be wonderful.”
Beverly “Jean” Tencza, MSW, lives in Rio Rico and continues to work as an Arizona Licensed Fiduciary. Reach her at btencza@asu.edu.
