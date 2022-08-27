Cannulas

In July 2020, COVID came to our house and left me with a "tail,” one that goes everywhere with me at home via a 50-foot hose connected to an oxygen concentrator presenting me with problems I had never faced.

Jean Tencza

Jean Tencza

Such as taking a shower with an oxygen tube going through the curtain without getting the bathroom soaked. Solution: cup hooks attached to the bathroom wall bring the hose up higher.



Beverly “Jean” Tencza, MSW, lives in Rio Rico and continues to work as an Arizona Licensed Fiduciary. Reach her at btencza@asu.edu.

