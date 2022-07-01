On Friday, the Pima County Elections Department conducted a second mock election to show the public the processes they will use in the 2022 election cycle.
Upon entry, all participants were given fake ID to use to conduct the election.
Each participant was given a card with information similar to a driver’s license that was scanned by the ePollbooks. Each "voter" was someone registered in the 2018 voter database that was used for this demonstration. The same database used in the June 24 mock election.
I was given a voter who was registered in Precinct 266 and a resident of Oro Valley. This voter is a registered Libertarian, and after some time to verify the Libertarian registration I was directed to a second table where the Ballot on Demand system prints out the appropriate ballot. This ballot was for all the races from federal down to the local level and included the race for Oro Valley Town Council.
I wanted to see the procedures the county would use for a spoiled ballot and deliberately over voted in the Oro Valley race. There were three possible votes and I voted for four candidates. I was directed back to the original table and requested a second ballot.
I followed the procedures for spoiling a ballot. The system asks the voter whether they want to spoil their ballot and you indicate on the pad yes and sign for the system to reprint the same ballot. You are directed to write "spoiled" on the original ballot in red ink and I did so. I was redirected to the second table to receive the replacement.
However, the second ballot did not contain the Oro Valley Council races. After pointing this out to the poll worker I was directed to speak with Constance Hargrove, the new Pima County elections director. After explaining the processes I followed she indicated that because the registered voter lived in a precinct (266) that wasn’t recognized by the 2018 database (there were only precincts numbered up to 249 in 2018) I wouldn’t receive a ballot for that precinct but was given a ballot for another precinct that was recognized by the system. When I pointed out that given the parameters she was indicating it was impossible to have received the first ballot she didn’t not really have an answer. She indicated that I could vote the second ballot.
Bottom line – they designed a Potemkin Village election using parameters they designed and were unable to replicate a simple ballot a second time. This is two mock elections they have failed to provide adequate representation of real-world training, staffing or ability to handle even simple problems that will occur in the 2022 election cycle.
They are NOT Ready for Prime Time!