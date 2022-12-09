Corky Simpson’s understanding of LeBron James’ comments about the recently surfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing with a group of white teenagers as they attempt to block six black children from entering an Arkansas high school in 1957 is either woefully short on nuance, willfully ignorant or purposefully misleading (“Hey, LeBron — nobody wants to hear it,” Dec. 4, Page A6).
King James did not launch into an unprovoked tirade about race to a group of sportswriters looking to talk dunk shots and rebounds and assists. Anyone who watched the video or read the transcript would know that James was making a statement and asking a follow up question to those same $35,000-a-year sportswriters who had recently hounded him with questions about another racially driven controversy centered around a fellow NBA star who is a Black man. It was a relevant, thought-provoking, cogent question and deserves to be understood and discussed as such.
You can look it up easily enough. Mr. Simpson surely should have before he wrote a column that downplays racism like something from antiquity.
As for his laughable assertion Jones grew up to be “a good man and decent citizen,” I find it incredibly hard to believe that someone who covered sports professionally for decades would make that claim, much less truly believe it.
As a lifelong Cowboys fan I invite anyone with the stomach for it to Google “Jerry Jones controversy,” although I suggest you have your popcorn or favorite adult beverage ready before you go down that rabbit hole. The photo may be the first story that comes up but it’s a drop in the bucket of a lifetime of despicable actions.
Why Mr. Simpson would pass off Jerry Jones participating in a despicable action as “a typical dopey kid of 14 watching white punks yelling at a couple of black kids” instead of recognizing it was just the beginning of a lifetime of them makes no sense.
Mr. Simpson would be better off sticking to his generally thoughtful sports commentary and semiannual rants about the horrors of backward baseball caps and jeans with holes in them that will lead to the eventual downfall of society as we know it if he can’t be bothered to fully understand current events before he comments on them.
