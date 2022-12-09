Corky Simpson’s understanding of LeBron James’ comments about the recently surfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones standing with a group of white teenagers as they attempt to block six black children from entering an Arkansas high school in 1957 is either woefully short on nuance, willfully ignorant or purposefully misleading (“Hey, LeBron — nobody wants to hear it,” Dec. 4, Page A6).

King James did not launch into an unprovoked tirade about race to a group of sportswriters looking to talk dunk shots and rebounds and assists. Anyone who watched the video or read the transcript would know that James was making a statement and asking a follow up question to those same $35,000-a-year sportswriters who had recently hounded him with questions about another racially driven controversy centered around a fellow NBA star who is a Black man. It was a relevant, thought-provoking, cogent question and deserves to be understood and discussed as such.



Graham Harrington lives in Green Valley.

