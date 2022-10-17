There are many issues in our highly politicized world that we don't collectively agree on. But one unifying ideal is the importance of education — and the crucial role Pima Community College plays in our region.
PCC touches the lives of everyone across Pima County, whether you know it or not. In the hospital where I work, many of the incredible nurses who serve on the front lines, the EMTs who drive our ambulances and the HVAC technicians who keep our buildings cold in summer are graduates of PCC. These are just a few examples of the essential jobs that members of our community get after graduating from Pima.
The college leads workforce development in our region, which fuels our economy, creates high-paying jobs, attracts companies to our county and assures the key services we all rely on.
Over the last few years, Pima has become a model for community colleges across the nation, with Demion Clinco, who is running for re-election to the Board in District 2, at the center of this positive change.
But it wasn't always this way. A decade ago, the college was rocked by scandal and faced the possible loss of accreditation. Demion was appointed to the Board to help clean up the college. In 2016, he ran to keep his seat on the Board and has been working non-stop in this unpaid role for the last seven years. For much of this time, he served as chair of the board and directly oversaw this institution's extraordinary transformation into a premier college that is today an economic development engine for Southern Arizona.
To achieve these changes, he built bipartisan coalitions, insisted on data-driven decisions, and invested in state-of-the-art centers of excellence to house 21st century job-training programs aligned with our region’s top industries: healthcare, aviation, advanced manufacturing, automotive and so much more.
In the last 18 months, PCC was identified by Harvard University’s “Project on Workforce” as one of five exemplary community colleges in the country. Forbes named PCC the fifth-best employer to work for in the state. FORD recently announced plans to move their Automotive Student Service Educational Training program to the downtown campus. And Bank of America just invested $1 million into PCC as part of its $25 Million Jobs Initiative
I have personally known Demion for almost 20 years and have been impressed as he worked tirelessly to make our community, our county, and our region a better place to live, work and raise a family. Demion grew up in Tucson. In addition to running his family’s small business, he has led the effort to save places of our shared heritage through his work as CEO of the Tucson Historic Preservation Foundation and has built coalitions for higher education across the state.
Demion Clinco is a trusted leader that we must keep at the helm of the PCC Board. Please join me in voting for him and keeping our community college on the right track this November.
Dr. Matt Heinz is a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. His opinion is independent of the board.
