There are many issues in our highly politicized world that we don't collectively agree on. But one unifying ideal is the importance of education — and the crucial role Pima Community College plays in our region.

PCC touches the lives of everyone across Pima County, whether you know it or not. In the hospital where I work, many of the incredible nurses who serve on the front lines, the EMTs who drive our ambulances and the HVAC technicians who keep our buildings cold in summer are graduates of PCC. These are just a few examples of the essential jobs that members of our community get after graduating from Pima.



Dr. Matt Heinz is a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors. His opinion is independent of the board.

