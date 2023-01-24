During this classified document mess, I thought back to my service days. I had a Top Secret clearance.
Before receiving it, I had a number of sessions with officials from the National Security Agency (NSA), and during my service time, many more. At the time it was taken very seriously. I was stationed in southern Germany in a small complex with a handful of others.
When I met my now-wife of 60 years, she had to be thoroughly vetted. Two co-workers, who both accidentally left the facility with one paper marked Top Secret, were court-martialed. One spent six months, the other three under lock and key. One other was accused of telling his German girlfriend what he did. He spent three months under arrest. All received dishonorable discharges and all was done very quickly without fanfare.
I am sure there were many more incidences. Incidentally, all those with Top Secret clearances were told not to tell anyone what we did in the service for three years after discharge.
Today, highly classified documents are found in the homes and elsewhere of three elected government employees, a number of documents accessible by many eyes, and many months have to be spent looking into it. How times have changed!
The FBI did search through Melania’s underwear for documents after storming the Trump home in Florida. They did not storm Dr. Jill Biden's home and underwear in Delaware. Of course, her last name isn’t Trump. It’s claimed the Bidens welcomed the FBI into their home in Delaware.
Classified documents at Trump’s home were apparently under lock and key with camera, whereas Biden’s were from the University of Pennsylvania at the Penn Biden Center and his Delaware home, some in the garage housing his Corvette. However, the garage is locked, according to him. Thank goodness! Lots of visitors to the Delaware home, including his son Hunter — who, by the way — is fortunate his last name isn’t Trump. Apparently, former Vice President Mike Pence just found some in his home. He highly criticized Trump at the time documents were found at Mar-a-Lago.
Highly classified documents in unsecured locations in the homes and elsewhere of these three elected officials tells me “classification” over time means nothing, even though 18 U.S, Code 1924 — “Unauthorized removal and retention of classified documents or material” — clearly spells out the offense and penalty. Yes, it is a crime punishable by a fine or imprisonment for not more than five years.
How times have changed! The classification system only applied and applies today to those who are not in high office.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone