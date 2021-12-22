’Tis the season. Purportedly filled with good cheer, joy and happiness. Commercials filled with celebratory families gathered round the Christmas tree or lighting a Menorah; Hallmark movies stoke emotions, dredge up old memories but inevitably, thank goodness, hone in on happy conclusions.
Purchase inducing commercials and TV movies to harvest ratings prompt us to compare reality with the veneer of fantasy and high expectations. However, the authenticity of reality is significantly fairer to our minds and hearts. Make believe is elusive. Reality of far-and-away seasonal memories – especially in a community vastly composed of senior citizens – to look back on with gratitude, allowing hearts and minds to meld a treasure trove of pleasurable recollections with immeasurable appreciation in gratitude for the lives bestowed on us is by far healthier and more productive in sharing.
I find myself conjuring such memories of my long gone family with an odd mixture of pleasure and sorrow, as many do, but always with appreciation. Recalling a family meal at the corner luncheonette in our Queens, N.Y., neighborhood during the holiday season. We walked in and there were myriad toys for sale propped against the front window. A longhaired Patty Play-Pal doll about the size of a 3 year old among them. I did not allow myself to entertain the thought of having her. What sticks in my mind is a price tag of $40. A lot of money back in the mid-50s.
My father saw the hasty glint in my eye and Christmas morning there was Patty standing next to the tree. How clearly I remember my joy. An equal look of delight on my parents’ faces watching me rip open the box.
That middle-class Queens neighborhood I grew up in was split primarily between Italian Catholics and those of the Jewish faith. Twinkling house lights and windowsill-decorating menorah abound equally. It was in this atmosphere our Italian neighbor would dress up as Santa on Christmas Eve and stop traffic plowing through the snow to hand out candy canes, wishing all a blessed Christmas. While in the meantime we kids would be in the Levinson’s kitchen peeling potatoes so “Uncle Sol” could make his legendary potato latkes for Hanukkah. It was an amazing atmosphere in which to grow.
Although my family was Jewish, we opted for a Christmas tree. Without anyone to ask now, I can only guess my mother believed Santa Claus and ornamented pine trees should belong to every child. My greatest memory is of one particular tree.
One year my father announced there would be no more Christmas trees. We were getting too old. Devastated, I crawled into bed and cried myself to sleep. A change of heart led my mother and brother on a last-minute shopping spree. In the department store stood a small lonely silver tinsel tree. Not everyone’s dream, but it would do. Mom called over the manager minutes before midnight and reminded him when the store closed “he would eat that tree” or he could sell it to her discounted.
I can’t remember a thing I received that Christmas, but I can still close my eyes, descend the staircase and see my glittering silver tree adorned with multicolored lights and brightly colored glass baubles. I can feel the ache left in my cheeks from grinning and experience the joy starting at my toes and shooting through the top of my head. I can still see the responsive faces of my mother, father and big brother widely smiling at me. It is a gift they could not have imagined would actually last a lifetime as it has.
The poem below, which I cut from a newspaper more than 50 years ago, and carry with me for all that time, expresses the many memories in which to find comfort; so much for which to be grateful.
Memories
Memories are like grains of sand
We hoard in our soul’s El Dorado Land;
Too often they are joys that passed
Because we lacked the way to make them last
They may be of a warm embrace,
A wondrous word, a friend’s fond face
Etched and painted in too bright a hue
For years to dim or time deface
Mostly, they transpose to present
Fragments of a past so pleasant
That the hoarder must gently pray
For return of treasures he once let slip away.
— Adele Walter