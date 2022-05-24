Endless media and Internet postings circling the Earth include ignorance, rumor, dreaming, spin, half-truth, tripe and lies. All require examination to prevent poor personal decisions. See recent opinions in the Green Valley News.
On May 4, Page A6, you’ll find “How we got there,” claiming President Biden is doing a good job with limited authority and his problems existing in other nations, too. Yet, a national NBC poll says 75% believe the USA is “headed in the wrong direction.” Even for individual polls, e.g, crime, fuel prices, inflation, immigration, etc., not even the 40% who are traditional Democratic voters support his work. A good job?
On May 8, Page A6, read “A new problem”; “There is a choice, too’; and “Abortion? Ask a politician.” With different approaches, they essentially claim the draft Supreme Court opinion will make abortion illegal and produce endless unwanted children.
The real truth: the draft opinion does not prohibit abortion at all! Instead, every state’s voters and lawmakers would address abortion, guided by their Constitution and Supreme Court. Read the draft opinion.
Not surprising, no author even mentions "personal responsibility" and "pregnancy prevention," e.g. condoms, birth-control pills, the rhythm method, abstinence. It's apparently "abortion for birth control" is moral and civilized along with complaining that everyone's sex life will be over. Pathetic. Strangely we also see silence about pregnancy-prevention options best ensuring women freedom to control their body.
Again on May 8, Page A6, we find “Out of step,” proposing the addition of more justices to our Supreme Court — more liberals, I’d guess — as the “solution” for their unhappiness with conservative judges. Never mind the ability of conservatives to add like thinkers if unhappy with liberal rulings. In short, not a back-and-forth political battle our nation needs.
Then on May 11, Page A6, “My flag, my country” says Trump and American flags jointly waving indicates far-right danger. Nonsense. Citizens of all races and beliefs adopt and fly flags reflecting their support. That which Trump sought is supported by millions as being required for a free, united country with opportunity for all to succeed. Even more millions reject liberal socialistic plans and pandering for votes with giveaway programs. Add the writer’s negative characterizations of conservatives for the ignorance factor.
Next, on May 22, Page A6, “Getting worse” spews liberal nonsense that conservatives want to deny voting for some. The real dispute over voting on national offices being limited to only registered U.S. citizens age 18 and over. To eliminate illegal voting, honest citizens want all voters to provide a photograph to prove their right to vote. Nothing different than the proof of identity required by banks, stores, expensive purchases, etc., which every state can provide a qualifying person upon request. Liberals object in hope of enabling voting by even illegal residents who support them.
Hardly “voting denial” as liberals constantly claim in continuing to brainwashed morons.
In sum, citizen opinions are often very questionable. Examine each if you want to know the whole truth.