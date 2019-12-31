Why do Southerners eat black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day?
Being a transplanted Southern Boy, I still bring in each New Year following this tradition.
The story of the Southern tradition of eating black-eyed peas as the first meal on New Year’s Day is generally believed to date back the winter of 1864-65 during the latter part of the of War for Southern Independence.
When Union Gen. William T. Sherman led his invading troops on their destructive march through Georgia, the fields of black-eyed peas were largely left untouched because they were deemed fit only for animals. The Union foragers took everything, plunder the land, and left what they could not take burning or in shambles. But one thing did remain: lonely peas and good old Southern salted pork.
As a result, the humble yet nourishing black-eyed pea saved surviving Southerners — mainly women, children and the disabled veterans of the Confederate army — from mass starvation and were thereafter regarded as a symbol of good luck. The peas are said to represent good fortune. The starving Southern families and soldier were fortunate to have those meager supplies.
According to the tradition and folklore, the peas are served with several other dishes that symbolically represent good fortune, wealth and prosperity in the coming year. Some folks still traditionally cook the black-eyed peas with a silver dime in the pot as a symbol of good fortune.
Greens represent wealth and paper money. Any greens will do, but in the South the most popular are collards, mustard greens, turnip greens, and boiled cabbage.
Cornbread — a regular staple among Southerners in absence of wheat — symbolizes gold and is very good for soaking up the juice from the greens on the plate. You should always have some on hand in your kitchen anyway. Good for dinner and in the morning with syrup.
Pork symbolizes bountiful prosperity and the progressing into the year ahead. Ham and hog jowls are typical with the New Year meal, though sometimes bacon will work too. Stewed tomatoes are often eaten with this meal as well. They represent health and wealth. Reflect on those stories when you sit down at your family table and enjoy this humble meal and be thankful of what this year gave you and better days that are coming ahead of you.