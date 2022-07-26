On June 22, 2022, the U. S. Supreme Court published its 5-4 opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. This was the first time in the history of this country that the Court took away an individual constitutional right.
This decision will no doubt have long term consequences and add to the division that already exists in this country. The written opinion also provides insight into this Court’s agenda concerning other individual rights such as contraception and same-sex marriage that will likely come before it in the next few years. But individual rights are not the only issues in this Court’s sights.
Eight days after overruling Roe, the Court agreed to hear the case of Moore v. Harper. In this case the North Carolina State Supreme Court, interpreting the state Constitution, rejected a partisan gerrymandered redistricting map adopted by the Republican-held state Legislature. In 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that partisan gerrymandering was a political question and not reviewable in federal courts. The North Carolina Legislature sued the State Supreme Court arguing that under Article I, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution a state legislature has the sole power to determine the time, place and manner of elections for U.S. representatives and senators. This argument is referred to as the Independent State Legislature doctrine (ISL).
The ISL has been directly addressed by the U.S. Supreme Court only one time, in the 2015 Arizona case dealing with an independent redistricting commission, and was rejected in a 5-4 decision. But we now have a very different Court and four of the justices have indicated a willingness to reexamine the doctrine.
Partisan gerrymandering is not the only issue in this case. If the Court rules in favor of the state Legislature it will open the door for all state legislatures, without judicial review or the threat of a gubernatorial veto, to unilaterally determine the manner of selecting electors for the election of the president (Article II, Section 1 U. S. Constitution). There is no constitutional right for the people to vote for president nor is there any constitutional requirement that a state adhere to the winner-take-all rule that has been in place since the late 1800s. A state legislature could ignore the will of the people and submit its own set of presidential electors without repercussion even if a state constitution, state law requires or the people have decided otherwise.
Oral arguments in the North Carolina case will likely take place this fall. The questions that the justices ask during arguments could forecast how they may rule. This issue is well worth our attention because, depending on how the Court decides this cases, it may be the end of democracy as we know it.
