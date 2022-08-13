Buffelgrass removal

Volunteers remove buffelgrass by digging it out of a Sahuarita drainage ditch in January 2015.

 Kitty Bottemiller | Sahuarita Sun

Buffelgrass, long believed to be a problem solely of national and state parks, has now become an issue for homeowners. With two wet monsoon seasons, buffelgrass has exploded around Green Valley neighborhoods. 

Native to Africa and Asian, experts introduced buffelgrass to the southern U.S. as cattle forage and erosion prevention, little knowing that it would become invasive.According to the USDA, conservators seeded over 1 million acres of grassland with buffelgrass in Arizona and Mexico alone. A single plant produces thousands of fluffy seeds that the wind can carry for miles. Seeds can lay dormant for as many as four years waiting for a good monsoon rain, as happened last year and is happening again this year. This rapid reproduction creates exponential dissemination.



Charlene Westgate is an ecological landscape designer and owner of Westgate Garden Design.

