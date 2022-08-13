Buffelgrass, long believed to be a problem solely of national and state parks, has now become an issue for homeowners. With two wet monsoon seasons, buffelgrass has exploded around Green Valley neighborhoods.
Native to Africa and Asian, experts introduced buffelgrass to the southern U.S. as cattle forage and erosion prevention, little knowing that it would become invasive.According to the USDA, conservators seeded over 1 million acres of grassland with buffelgrass in Arizona and Mexico alone. A single plant produces thousands of fluffy seeds that the wind can carry for miles. Seeds can lay dormant for as many as four years waiting for a good monsoon rain, as happened last year and is happening again this year. This rapid reproduction creates exponential dissemination.
Why should we homeowners care? The extremely high temperatures at which buffelgrass burns should make every homeowner worried if buffelgrass has taken hold in your neighborhood. According to the National Park Service, buffelgrass burns two to eight times hotter than fires fueled by native plants, putting our homes and buildings at greater risk during a fire. Buffelgrass fire's intense heat, rapid spread and tall flames make protecting our properties more difficult for firefighters.
The bad news about buffelgrass is that its rapid spread can make it tough to combat. Already, buffelgrass is springing back from dormancy and beginning to produce seedheads with our monsoon rains. It can be found up and down Interstate 19, including the on and off ramps, Calle Tres, the rugged hillsides along the I-19 Frontage Road in southern Green Valley, and into nearby neighborhoods. Now is the time to act.
The good news is that the soil is softer from those rains, making it easier to pull and dispose of the buffelgrass. Digging up the buffelgrass around our homes and neighborhoods is the most effective method of controlling this invasive grass. Dispose of the grass in heavy trash bags that won't rip open easily at the landfill, solarizing and killing the seeds.
Spraying buffelgrass with herbicides is another method. This kills the grass if applied now when buffelgrass is still green but this does not remove the fire risk of the grass itself. You will still need to pull the grass to remove the fire hazard. In addition, concerns over carcinogens in the herbicides make some worried about using this method.
Please take time to educate yourself about buffelgrass. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum has the most user-friendly information on buffelgrass at Buffelgrass.org. Once there, the links on the left will take you to a wealth of information about identifying and controlling the grass, including a free, downloadable brochure. If you do nothing else, watch the two-minute video of an experimental burn of a buffelgrass-fueled fire. The cost of such a fire far outweighs the cost of buffelgrass remediation.
So, please take action. Organize a buffelgrass pull in your neighborhood today!
