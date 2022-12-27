Boxcars

Boxcars are stacked in Whetstone in October on their way to the border. 

 Hector Acuna Sierra Vista Herald

In the dark of night, along a remote stretch of border in Cochise County, a small man stands with a brown and white spotted dog, lit up by the harsh headlights of a front-end loader. The roar is deafening. The man and the dog do not budge. They are small in stature only. The loader stops. The driver quits.

 This resolute valor is what halted construction of Gov. Ducey’s idiotic shipping container wall in the Coronado National Forest, way south of Sierra Vista and way east of Parker Canyon Lake. Ducey wanted to install 10 miles worth but had to settle for less than four, placing 970 containers, double decker, topped with razor wire. We have the outraged local residents to thank for this, who were joined by supporters at Camp Ocelot. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed people making “good trouble” can change the world. (Props to Margaret Mead and John Lewis.)



Laurie Jurs is a long-time resident of the Santa Cruz Valley. All references available upon request.

