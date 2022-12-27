In the dark of night, along a remote stretch of border in Cochise County, a small man stands with a brown and white spotted dog, lit up by the harsh headlights of a front-end loader. The roar is deafening. The man and the dog do not budge. They are small in stature only. The loader stops. The driver quits.
This resolute valor is what halted construction of Gov. Ducey’s idiotic shipping container wall in the Coronado National Forest, way south of Sierra Vista and way east of Parker Canyon Lake. Ducey wanted to install 10 miles worth but had to settle for less than four, placing 970 containers, double decker, topped with razor wire. We have the outraged local residents to thank for this, who were joined by supporters at Camp Ocelot. Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful committed people making “good trouble” can change the world. (Props to Margaret Mead and John Lewis.)
Indeed, I am well aware that federal and state lawsuits are in play. And the latest from the Department of Justice orders Ducey to remove the container wall in Yuma and this one in Cochise County by a date certain. And he has agreed. But let us never doubt the power of a small group of people putting their time and bodies on the line when the government is acting illegally and simultaneously deeply defiling public lands.
Readers can find excellent articles about the lawsuits, timelines and context and political analysis of this counterproductive and just plain stupid project. My piece is a paean to the Border Wall Resistance volunteers and what we are protecting.
The San Rafael Valley is a wonderland of biodiversity, golden grasslands and aged oak trees, watered by ephemeral streams. A Sky Island, the Huachuca Mountains, lies to the north, all being part of what is known as the Madrean Archipelago. This is the homeland to hundreds of species of flora and fauna. Two weeks ago, animal tracks in the snow were captured going right up to the containers. Recently, a game cam filmed an ocelot nearby. On our last trip to Camp Ocelot on Dec. 18, we spied pronghorn antelope, whitetail deer, wild turkeys and a male Northern Harrier hawk.
And there was joy in the encampment. Drumming was the soundtrack both times I went, including beating on the containers, bringing the dead metal to life. A Christmas tree pointed skyward from one container, some 20 feet up. Once the snow fell, a snowman appeared holding a sign protesting this “100 million dollar political stunt.” No one person or group was in charge. The resistance just started, grew and gathered support. The WhatsApp group went from 24 to 164 in two weeks' time.
Several Green Valley-Sahuarita Samaritans visited the site. For me, it was a tonic for the spirit. We were the elders for sure, having nothing but high fives and admiration for the Border Wall Resistance volunteers and anyone who spent nights and multiple days out there, anyone who stood in the road and would not move. Bravo to the badasses who stepped up, stood up and stayed up all night, sensing the potential of winning the first time a bulldozer stopped and the first driver left the scene.
High fives also to the local independent journalists who showed up early on. Melissa del Bosque of The Border Chronicle wrote one of the first stories. The Patagonia Regional Times was early on the scene, as were Paul Ingram of TucsonSentinel.com and Ryan Devereaux of The Intercept. There are more that made the trip for sure. These are the ones who caught my eye.
And this battle was won. The war’s another story, but this battle was won. Protesting started on Nov. 29, and construction was halted for good by Dec. 18. A Department of Justice lawsuit orders not only removal but also remediation of this desmadre in the National Forest. How you rejuvenate crushed oak trees, 23 blockaded ephemeral streams or bring a mutilated Gila monster back to life, I do not know. But the effort must be made and knowledgeably monitored. The destruction would have been three times worse without the Border Wall Resistance volunteers. Again, readers can find comprehensive analyses from the journalists listed above and others. The new website is www.borderwallresistance.com. However, I have to ask how a governor justifies the defilement of a place like the San Rafael Valley? Does he love the land of Arizona? Does he have an inkling of the beauty of being here?
In a nod to the animals that witnessed this violation of their kingdom, let me close with the last video I saw. A coyote strolls into the empty site, gazes at the container wall and takes a big dump.
Laurie Jurs is a long-time resident of the Santa Cruz Valley. All references available upon request.
