The falling stock market, high inflation, high border crossings, no longer energy independent, fentanyl the number one cause of death in young people, Russia invaded Ukraine, China threatening Taiwan and high gas prices.
According to a recent Letter to the Editor ("Had enough?" Sept. 28), these problems are all caused by “the Biden Administration far-left, radical policies." Ignorance is the only adjective I can think of to account for these allegations.
To begin with, the Biden administration being responsible for Russia invading Ukraine and China threatening Taiwan is so absurd it doesn’t deserve a response.
I am no economist but from what I know, the primary cause of the current inflation, which is happening worldwide, is the result of the COVID pandemic halting production and shipment of goods worldwide for a period of time while consumer demand remained high. It has been further exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which caused oil (gasoline) prices to spike worldwide as well as a shortage of food.
The downturn in the stock market has been affected not only by the war in Ukraine and inflation, but mainly by the Federal Reserve, not the Biden Administration, raising interest rates to combat inflation.
The definition of energy independence is somewhat elusive and can vary depending on who or what is providing the definition. According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the U.S. had a net export of oil and gas at the end of 2020, the last year of the Trump administration. We also had a net export of oil and gas in 2021, although not as high as 2020. To state it simply, even with COVID, we were energy independent both years according to the EIA.
Border crossings is a favorite topic of those on the right. In reality, reports show that in FY2021 about 1.7 million migrants were intercepted at the southern border and about two-thirds of that number were turned away and the remaining one-third allowed to enter because they were seeking asylum which is their legal right under U.S. Law, 8 USC 1158.
Finally, fentanyl is no doubt a horrific drug, but suggesting that any presidential administration or political party is responsible for deaths due to an overdose of this drug is totally without merit. According to U.S. Border Patrol statistics, drug seizures are down in 2021 and 2022, compared to the last two years of the Trump administration.
Everyone is entitled to their own opinions and beliefs concerning politics and politicians, but one’s opinions and beliefs should be based on some semblance of fact. In choosing our elected leaders, if we just rely on conjecture, hearsay or what we heard some talk show host or TV pundit say or read on some social media site without doing some investigation into the veracity of the statements, then we are failing in our duty as citizens to preserve our democracy.
John Haggerty is a retired attorney. He lives in Green Valley.
