The falling stock market, high inflation, high border crossings, no longer energy independent, fentanyl the number one cause of death in young people, Russia invaded Ukraine, China threatening Taiwan and high gas prices.

According to a recent Letter to the Editor ("Had enough?" Sept. 28), these problems are all caused by “the Biden Administration far-left, radical policies." Ignorance is the only adjective I can think of to account for these allegations.



John Haggerty is a retired attorney. He lives in Green Valley.

