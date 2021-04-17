Bending the arc toward justice
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in a speech following the Montgomery bus boycott in 1955-56, quoted the Rev. Theodore Parker, a Massachusetts Unitarian clergyman, who said in a sermon in 1834:
“I do not pretend to understand the moral universe; the arc is a long one, my eye reaches but little ways; I cannot calculate the curve and complete the figure by sight; I can divine it by conscience. And from what I see I am sure it bends toward justice.”
Dr. King shortened the quote to, “The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice.”
President Obama had the saying woven into a rug for the Oval Office. The words have been misinterpreted to mean it will just happen or a Supreme Being will make it occur. The meaning is that here on earth God’s work must be our own. Rev. Parker was a fervent abolitionist who resisted The Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, that required returning escaped slaves to their owners. He called the law “a hateful statute of kidnappers.” Parker worked with a number of fugitive slaves. Some were members of his congregation and some he hid in his home. Doing God’s work can come at a price; 620,000 Americans died in the Civil War that ended slavery.
Some days after starting this piece I dreamed two different people asked me as to help them figure out what to do considering their situation and desire to do what was right. In the dream I wondered if I could help them without influencing their decision. I recalled in the dream President Lincoln telling how some people were so sure they knew what God wanted and told him what to do during the Civil War. When I shared the dream with my wife she told me of Abraham Lincoln’s words in the Lincoln-Douglas debate in 1858:
“Sir, my concern is not whether God is on our side, my greatest concern is to be on God’s side, for God is always right...”
In the 1950s and 60s, Americans, black and white, young and old, marched, held sit-ins, supported the 1965 Civil Rights Act, and desegregated motels, hotels, restaurants and schools. Again, doing God’s work came at a price. Dr. King was assassinated and the late Congressman John Lewis and others were beaten walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on the way to the capitol in Montgomery. Lewis was hospitalized with a fractured skull. The arc of the moral universe is long but it bends toward justice, because people of all colors and ages have made God’s work their own as they came to see the right. Peaceful protests following George Floyd and Breonna Taylor’s deaths continued bending the moral universe toward justice.
Doing God’s work also helps us fulfill the Preamble to the Constitution. President Biden, in his inaugural address, described four major items on the presidential plate: the pandemic, economy, climate change, and racial injustice.
Maybe some individuals or groups will offer racial justice classes such as: “Listening to Each Other with Open Hearts and Minds.”
Also, as Jesus said in The Sermon on the Mount (Matt.5.44-45):
“But I say to you, Love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, so that you may be sons of your Father who is in heaven; for he makes his sun rise on the evil and the good and sends rain on the just and on the unjust.”
God supports all people. Helping others bends the moral universe toward justice!
Oliver Cromwell, at the Battle of Edgehill in 1642, said to his troops in the opening fight of the English Civil War: “Put your trust in God, my boys, but keep your powder dry.” This put the troops at the juncture of their faith and the practical.
We also can learn from our faith meeting the practical. During the COVID-19 pandemic do we trust in God, but also wear masks, avoid crowds, follow the advice of medical experts, and get vaccinated or do we tempt fate by returning to the way things were before the spread of the coronavirus and its mutations?
To bend the moral universe toward justice we need to do God’s work and support plants, animals, people, and the Earth. As we come to see the right, let us do our part!