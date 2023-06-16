“Do not help or assist the homeowners, they are on their own. Do not get involved, they need to do this on their own!"
The very words from the developer’s office vice president that were told to the local Property Owners Association board president about the residents’ concerns and opposition to the proposed Vulcan hot mix plant.
You spend a significant amount of your net worth and move into what you thought was a reputable and trustworthy developer specializing in active senior planned communities only to find out they don’t really have your back or your best interests in mind after all.
People in the community are scared, some walking away from lots they purchased to build a home and some even walking away from new homes under construction. Still others with existing homes wondering if they should list their home for sale and get out while they can. When you call and inquire at the developers office, the local sales office or the local POA board, they all have no comment....and their silence is deafening.
The residents of my community are in a fight for their life against a triple-headed threat. Their adversaries are the developers office/local POA, Vulcan Materials and the Town of Sahuarita.
The developer fears a lawsuit, the POA board fears the developer’s wrath, the Town of Sahuarita fears taking a stand for the people, and Vulcan Materials fears no one!
Have you guessed where I live yet? Well, it really does not matter where I live. Why? Because this scenario would not be right or good for any resident homeowner living in any development of any residential community, anywhere.
All of us — HOAs, POAs, residential communities, city and town councils, schools, non-profits, every single resident living in this valley — needs to say no to Vulcan Materials’ proposed site for their hot mix asphalt plant. This plant in the middle of our community will negatively affect our environment, our public safety, our property values and pose great risk to our health and overall quality of life.
Please write your elected officials and tell them to put the people above corporate profits and find another location for the proposed asphalt plant.
La Donna Zimmerman lives in Quail Creek. To learn more about citizen efforts opposed to the asphalt plant, go to ccsahuarita.org.
