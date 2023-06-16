Plant

A truck picks up asphalt from a hot-mix asphalt plant at Marana Sand & Gravel, a Vulcan-owned operation along Avra Valley Road. 

“Do not help or assist the homeowners, they are on their own. Do not get involved, they need to do this on their own!"

The very words from the developer’s office vice president that were told to the local Property Owners Association board president about the residents’ concerns and opposition to the proposed Vulcan hot mix plant.



La Donna Zimmerman lives in Quail Creek. To learn more about citizen efforts opposed to the asphalt plant, go to ccsahuarita.org.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?