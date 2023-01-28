Have you ever swatted a fly and then noticed that its wings were still flapping even though it was clearly dead? Well, Donald Trump is that fly.

In case you haven’t noticed, the former president has been on a losing streak for over two years. In 2020, he himself lost (despite his protests to the contrary) to Joe Biden, probably the weakest Democratic presidential candidate since Michael Dukakis. No longer king, Trump then decided to play kingmaker, anointing flawed GOP candidates around the country whose main — sometimes only — qualification was an undying loyalty to him and him alone. We saw how that played out in November.



Jim Duzak is a retired attorney from Green Valley.

