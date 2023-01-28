Have you ever swatted a fly and then noticed that its wings were still flapping even though it was clearly dead? Well, Donald Trump is that fly.
In case you haven’t noticed, the former president has been on a losing streak for over two years. In 2020, he himself lost (despite his protests to the contrary) to Joe Biden, probably the weakest Democratic presidential candidate since Michael Dukakis. No longer king, Trump then decided to play kingmaker, anointing flawed GOP candidates around the country whose main — sometimes only — qualification was an undying loyalty to him and him alone. We saw how that played out in November.
Shortly afterwards, he announced his intention to run again in 2024, an announcement that landed with a thud and prompted dismay and even ridicule from many of his former supporters. It’s obvious that the Trump “brand” has become a toxic one — obvious to everyone, that is, but the members of the United Republicans of Green Valley/ Sahuarita (URGVS).
The URGVS headquarters at Continental Shopping Plaza has had in its window for as long as I can remember a life-size cardboard cutout of Donald Trump. If you look beyond the cutout you’ll see clothing, bumper stickers, coffee mugs and other merchandise with Trump’s name or picture on them. And if you go inside, as I’ve done on several occasions, you’ll be greeted by some very nice people who unfortunately haven’t gotten the message that Trump is a liability to their own party.
I’ve mentioned in previous columns that I’m a registered Libertarian, a party that shares with the Republican Party certain values including free enterprise, limited government and a passion for liberty. If a Republican is running for office whom I respect and has a good chance of winning, I’ll vote for him or her rather than cast a protest vote for the Libertarian candidate. In the past, I’ve also voted for many Democratic candidates, but not so much these days. I want the GOP to be successful, if only as a counterweight to the Bernie Sanders/Elizabeth Warren/AOC-style “progressives” who have taken over the Democratic Party.
Here are three bits of unsolicited — but I hope helpful — advice for Green Valley Republicans:
• Dump Trump. Get rid of the cardboard cutout and the Trump merchandise. They only repel independent voters, many of whom might get behind your party’s candidates if those candidates weren’t tainted by Trump associations.
• Put forward-thinking people in leadership positions in your own organization, people who recognize that the GOP will crash and burn in 2024 if Trump and his loyalists here and around the country remain in control.
• Embrace Latino voters and Latino candidates — they’re the future of the party. Latino voters in many states have moved sharply to Republican candidates in recent elections. In McAllen, Texas, for example, Monica de la Cruz won a U.S. House seat in November in what had always been a solidly-blue district. In Miami, Maria Elvira Salazar, having defeated a prominent Democratic Party official a couple of elections ago, is moving up the leadership ladder among House Republicans. And here in Southern Arizona we just elected Juan Ciscomani, a hard-working and dynamic young man with the potential to play a big role in Washington.
The future for Republicans can be a bright one if they can simply let go of the past. It starts with a thorough house cleaning, including sweeping that dead fly off the floor.
Jim Duzak is a retired attorney from Green Valley.
