The issue of “election denial” was blatantly addressed in the Green Valley News, Aug. 7. An Opinion Extra made it clear: “There is and was no voter fraud, Ms. Lake" (Page A7).
The author, Tal Middleton, stated that Arizona governor candidate Kari Lake’s reference to voter fraud in 2020 “...doesn’t have any evidence, nor does anyone else… It’s been over 18 months… We’re still waiting for that evidence.” He then boldly proclaimed that she is a liar.
Obviously, not many people have bothered to read a report from the state Attorney General’s Election Integrity Unit (EIU) dated April 6, 2022. This investigative unit has been scrutinizing the 2020 election continuously since that election. This latest report is 12 pages, and was only looking at Maricopa County. Though there is considerable reference to “Maricopa County occasionally chose a combative and/or litigious approach to providing information rather than assuming a posture of transparency,” they did not find sufficient evidence to change the election outcome.
That EIU letter can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3pLghLv. I strongly urge anyone who thinks our election process is just fine to read this report.
Here are some highlights:
•“We have reached the conclusion that the 2020 election in Maricopa County revealed serious vulnerabilities that must be addressed and raises questions about the 2020 election in Arizona.”
•“The EIU’s review has uncovered instances of election fraud by individuals who have been or will be prosecuted for various election crimes.”
•“It is estimated that between 100,000 and 200,000 ballots were transported without proper chain of custody.”
•“Early voting is widely used in Arizona….increased to 89% for the 2020 General Election.”
Three pages of this report are dedicated to problems with early voting signature verification.
“Our review uncovered multiple violations of ballot transportation procedures….This included missing audit signatures, missing ballot count fields, missing Election Department receiver signatures, missing courier signatures, and missing documentation of security seals….”
Researching online, it’s clear that 2020 election investigations were conducted in most, if not all, states. Some were done by obviously biased groups, but many were done by non-biased entities. The amount of material from these studies is staggering, but can be summed up by the summation of a Wisconsin study: “It is still not possible to infer fraud solely from these unlawfully cast votes or failure to maintain voter rolls….This does not necessarily mean that Biden did not win a majority of the votes of those eligible to vote, but the questions of fraud and unlawful processes are related.”
The bottom line is best taken from this EIU report: “This dilemma is not relegated to Republicans…. Democrats spent years in uproar over the 2000 election after Bush defeated Gore. And they viciously questioned Trump’s election in 2016. Congressional Democrats also challenged the Electoral College count several times over the past two decades when their candidate lost the race. It is dishonest to pretend that the 2020 election concerns are unprecedented... it is time for Americans’ elected representatives to put aside political differences and do what is necessary to reassure their constituents that every legal vote counts.”
Denying that there was fraud and mishandling of ballots does nothing to shore up election procedures so that we can have confidence in the accuracy of future elections.
