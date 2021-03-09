In 1908, at the first International Women's Day, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding better pay, fairer working conditions and the right to vote. However, it wasn't until 1975 that the United Nations declared March 8 the official International Women's Day, establishing a global celebration dedicated to honoring the achievements of women throughout the world. In numerous countries, March 8 is a national holiday. On this day women representing a variety of backgrounds, lived experiences and cultures unite for gender equity, women's rights and a more inclusive world.
The United Nations 2021 International Women's Day Theme, “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 World,” marked this day in 2021 a challenge like no other. As we in countries and communities work to recover from the devastating pandemic, coming together offers us an opportunity to finally end the exclusion and marginalization of women and girls. We have a major role in helping make decisions that will affect the well-being of the world and generations in the future. Immediate action is needed for women to have a major role in breaking down the historic barriers that prevent women from having a place in the decision-making process to assure available resources and power are equally distributed. Across the world, women generally still remain at the lowest-paying jobs. In 2020, women in the U.S. earned 81 cents for every dollar earned by men. More women lost their positions during the pandemic and with unequal pay, both factors will lead to an increase in the poverty rate for women.
Currently, there is a video portraying women leaders around the world. It begins with the statement, “While the world has been distracted by the noise of all those resistant to change, change has been happening anyway.” The video shows women elected to leadership positions beginning with Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany; Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway; Zuzana Caputova, President of Slovakia; Sheikh Hasubam, Prime Minister, Bangladesh and continues highlighting women leading in over 40 other countries. It ends with Kamala Harris, Vice President, USA.
Members of the Green Valley American Association of University Women who host the celebration of International Women's Day, were overwhelmed when watching this video. During the celebration, we recalled our heritage that featured Shirley Chisholm. In 1972, Congresswoman Chisholm was the first African American to run for president of the United States and in her bid for the presidency stated, “I am not the candidate of Black Americans, although I am Black and proud of it, I am not the candidate of the women's movement, although I am a woman and equally proud of that, I am the candidate for the people, and my presence before you now symbolizes a new era in American political history.”
She then reminded the audience, “If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair!”
Today, she too would be overwhelmed viewing a video featuring women currently in world leadership positions.
Women's History Month in March also challenges us to reclaim the heritage of women's leadership, both current and past that has changed the world for the better. Aligned with International Women's Day, both celebrations remind women not to allow ourselves to be underrepresented at any level of leadership in the future. Certainly gender equity is possible if we take seriously the challenges International Women's Day and Women's History Month provide all of us. I believe collectively we can create an inclusive world, overcome this worldwide epidemic while enhancing the well being of all humankind. Please join the inclusive table.
Sharon Rezac Andersen lives in Green Valley.