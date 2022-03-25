GVR members have spoken, and we’re very grateful for the 2022 election results.
This new board, with four impressive new members—Nancy Austin, Jim Carden, Laurel Dean and Beth Dingman—must now deliver what we promised: fiscal prudence, increased transparency and greater GVR member involvement in the decision process.
What does that mean? What will we actually do? Here’s a partial list:
1. We’ll start, we hope and expect, with authorization for CEO Scott Somers to pick a new lawyer for GVR. We don’t know who that will be, but we’re certain that his or her advice going forward will be sound, helpful and nonpartisan.
2. We’ll eliminate from GVR’s Corporate Policy Manual (CPM) any language that purports to unlawfully restrict the free speech rights of GVR board members. We’ll make clear what common sense already tells us: GVR board members may communicate their thoughts and ideas on GVR matters by any means they care to use, with anyone who’s interested.
3. We’ll also eliminate from the GVR CPM any language that purports to restrict press access to GVR board or committee meetings, or any GVR activity. Many Green Valley residents rely on this newspaper, and other media outlets, to keep them informed of what’s going on in GVR governance, and GVR in general. Nothing this new board does will impede the press from shining a light on what happens in GVR.
4. We’ll make sure that CEO Scott Somers has the authority he needs to execute, as he sees fit, the broad policy guidance the GVR board provides. No more will the GVR board micromanage Mr. Somers at every turn. We’ll see to it that the terms of his employment contract will be honored in good faith, as he was promised when he signed on with GVR.
5. We’ll seek and get input from the whole spectrum of GVR members, not just those aligned with a predetermined outcome. The actual pros and cons of possible actions will be honestly laid out and considered, and we’ll seek member approval for major projects.
Some of these foregoing actions will be easy to accomplish. Others will be more difficult. But, over time, GVR can return to being the efficient, smooth-running operation it ought to be.
With a little luck, and a lot of help from our great members, we can make GVR governance boring again.
Kathi Bachelor, Carol Crothers and Bart Hillyer are members of the GVR Board of Directors. The views expressed are theirs individually and not from the board.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone