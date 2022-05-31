In the 16 months since the Biden inauguration, virtually everything he has touched has been a disaster.
In every one of these disasters, Biden has tried to use the childish “It’s Billy’s Fault” defense rather than look at the effects of his own policies. The two most visible failures for the general public are inflation and the increase in energy prices. Let’s look at actual data relative to inflation.
During the 21-year period from 2000 through 2020, from presidents Clinton through Trump, annual inflation varied from a low of -0.4% in 2009 (Obama) to a high of +3.8% in 2008 (Bush). The average annual inflation for this entire period was about 2.1% per year. During the Trump administration, average annual inflation ranged between 1.2% and 2.4% with an average annual inflation rate of less than 1.9%.
In January 2021, the last month of the Trump administration, inflation was at 1.4%. In Biden’s first full month, February 2021, inflation rose to 1.7% and has been on a nearly consistent rise month over month to a peak of 8.5% in March, 2022 and dropping slightly to 8.3% in April.
Early on, when inflation was just starting to take hold, Biden and the Democrats tried to blame “big oil,” “big grocery stores” and any other “big business” they could think to blame. If “big business” were just trying to increase profits, why did they wait for Biden to come into office? Why didn’t they do it any time in the preceding 21 years? When that excuse didn’t catch on with the public, they tried shifting blame to Putin and the Ukraine invasion. The only problem was Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, when inflation was already at 7.9%. That excuse didn’t catch on, either.
We haven’t seen inflation this bad since the disastrous Carter administration in the late 1970s. Does anybody else remember mortgage interest rates of 14% or more? And it took the Reagan administration into the early 1980s to get inflation back under control.
While there are many complex definitions of what constitutes inflation, anyone who has taken a basic economics course may remember the simple definition of inflation as “too much money chasing too few goods.” Due to the lengthy lockdowns imposed to address COVID, the supply of goods has been drastically reduced as evidenced by empty shelves in stores across the nation. This is the “too few goods” part.
Since his inauguration, Biden and the Democrats have increased federal spending by trillions of dollars. They have done this with a combination of increasing the national debt and printing new dollars. In sixteen months, the national debt has increased from $27.8 trillion to $30.5 trillion, a 9.7% increase in the debt, half as much debt as Trump created in his four years, and about one-third of Obama’s debt in eight years. In addition, the national money supply, referred to as “M2,” has increased by 12.4% in 16 months, from $19.4 trillion to $21.8 trillion by printing new dollars. This represents the ”too much money” part.
It appears that Democrats in the federal government are economic illiterates, thinking they can spend countless amounts of federal dollars that we don’t have with no penalty on the nation’s economy. Sadly, expect this extreme inflation to continue indefinitely until politicians with some understanding of basic economics replace the current crew.