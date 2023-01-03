A tragedy can summon human emotions usually suppressed.
After an amazing and highly entertaining weekend of football, I was looking forward to Monday night's game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. Barely into the game, a routine play goes bad, real bad.
A young Bills player named Damar Hamlin executed a tackle on a routine play; then collapsed. It was immediately apparent this was no ACL injury.
The plethora of cameras captured the close-ups of players nearby. They were crying. These huge, gifted testosterone-laden men were stunned by the moment.
Like everyone, I became riveted on a hushed stadium floor. Trainers, doctors and coaches rushed to aid the stricken Hamlin. After what seemed like an eternity, he was driven off by ambulance and the players headed for their locker rooms. Then followed an agonizing wait filled with awkward commentary.
Everybody grasped the gravity of the situation except the National Football League. They delayed the inevitable decision to postpone the contest. For way too long.
I suppose every segment of the league had to weigh in; Players Association, commissioner, coaches, television, etc. Pretty sure if the players were asked right off, the game would have been over and the stands emptied immediately.
All of the above is a by-product of our societal structure that calls for an endless amount of decision-makers.
Absorbing what I saw, a sort of epiphany was reached, really, calling for a new look at life and America.
Of course, various occupations have risks that can be life-threatening. But, football is a game, albeit a violent one at times.
We watch with interest and share the triumphs and failures of our athletes. Monday was oh so different. It touched me. For whatever reason, a needed diversion from the condition of the prone young man I suppose, thoughts about life and America changed. Dramatically.
Going forward, some concrete resolutions will be enacted. Politics is off the radar screen; and sent to hell. No more Rachel Maddows or Sean Hannitys. Furthermore, the plan is to avoid all the news sources.
Even if you fail to recognize your political bias (and we all have them), you surely, inadvertently or not, seek out and tune in on those that share your viewpoint. It is a human condition. The problem is that there is an endless supply of poison sellers, lurking everywhere, not much different from drug dealers. And they make a pretty good living.
A broadview look at America requires simplicity.
Pogo had it right all along: "We met the enemy, and it is us!"
The devoted attachment (perhaps crazed is better) by Americans to media Svengalis and political parties has run its course. At least for me.
The chilling event of Monday night was an awakening.
True, Damar Hamlin and I have little in common. I am more than 50 years older. He is black. I am white. Obviously, he is a great player.
I wasn't. There is the slight connection; the violence of the sport; witness the two faint scars on my knees.
Going forward, any Washington committee investigations into football will be avoided. (As a matter of fact, all investigations are verboten.)
Sports will continue to be an enjoyable venue. More movies will be tuned in. Writing and researching will fill voids. Welcome to a new/old leaf.
And, I will pray very hard for young Mr. Hamlin.
We are Americans.
That's what we do.