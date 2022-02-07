Most news we see or hear includes dissension, division, dishonesty, anger, mistrust and fear. The reality is that most of us flow along like leaves in a stream, trying to avoid the rocks, in a fairly positive manner. For some, life is a series of tragedies. Bad news grabs the headlines and makes money for its purveyors. This is the opposite of that.
I have had very few surgeries in my life, and nothing major; rotator cuff repair, some dental torture, but mostly things have run well. We all get to an age, however, when repairs are needed. We are like 1949 Fords. We look relatively good, but start falling apart. Spark plugs, batteries, tires and headlights need replacing.
Recently, after various tests, it was determined that I required more serious repairs. Surgery became necessary. This is not about the surgery itself, its location or my health condition. It concerns that in a seemingly dark world, there can be light.
After the aforementioned tests, surgery was scheduled on Jan. 31 in Tucson in the early morning. This meant arising at the brutal time of 3:30, driving 35 miles to the hospital for 5:30 check-in, and surgery at 7:30. I am not a morning person. I had great uncertainty and unanticipated anxiety regarding this, like before root canals, only worse. The unknown is always worse.
The morning from hell finally came. After perhaps three hours of frenzied sleep, I crawled out of bed and showered, stumbled around, got dressed and could not have liquids or food. No coffee. Nothing. My wife and I headed in the general direction of Tucson around 4:30. Traffic was light in the pre-dawn darkness. We arrived at the surgery location just prior to 5:30, and I felt surprisingly awake and alive.
Starting with parking, passing security and checking in, what followed was unfailing efficiency, compassion, care and positivity. The walk to admissions was down a sparkling, mirror-like hallway. The admissions lady was pleasant, all assistants and nurses leading me to the pre-op area were marvelous and organized, and the anesthesiologist was comforting. More nurses, more efficiency and compassion. The surgeon came by just prior to 7:30. After a few minutes with her, I felt more and more secure. I was plugged into an IV, the anesthesia flowed, and next I knew the surgery was all over. Another nurse asked me follow-up questions, which I could almost answer. Articulation was difficult in the exquisitely pain-free Twilight Zone, but I did not care.
The clock showed about 9:45. After a few more pleasantries and positive vibrations, I was wheelchaired down the shiny halls to the exit. A friend had driven up to take my wife and I home, since she cannot drive in the madness of Tucson traffic.
By a little past 11:30, we arrived in Green Valley, and I was still deep in the Zone. Never in my life had I felt so mellow. I went into the house and continued in a state of pure bliss for the day’s remainder.
Every aspect of the day, beginning with the morning’s arrival in Tucson, was an exercise in flawless competence, like flowing down the stream. All follow-up contacts and communications have been the same. The surgeon and her wondrous assistant are amazing.
There is good news in the world, and a day that I had dreaded became one of the best in my life. All those involved are to be commended and praised. If every day could be like the one experienced on Jan. 31, the world would be a fine place.