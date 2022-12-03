The new governor-elect is pushing for a culture of death. She said the first line of business will be to lift the abortion ban in Arizona and will call for a special session. She hopes to work with Republicans to do this. I refuse to work with someone who wants to elevate the industry of death and kill babies.
Both clinical and chemical abortions are detrimental to the health of the mother and the baby. Last year, 73 million babies lost their lives worldwide; 887,000 babies lost their lives in the U.S. The choice we have is to defend life from this culture.
Abortion is often said to be the only option to unplanned pregnancies. Not true.
The other option is to save a life and keep the baby. There are organizations that will help a woman make the best choice. Women who have gone through unplanned pregnancies are there to help. Women who choose life for their baby can save themselves from the guilt and shame of murder and the depression that follows an abortion.
Rape and incest do not justify killing and aborting the child. I know women who chose to keep the baby and are very satisfied with their child of rape. The risk of a young girl having a baby by cesarean is less of a risk than an abortion.
In the last legislative session, we passed the 15-week abortion bill. Then the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. It reverted us to the 1864 no abortion law. I will push to rescind the 15-week abortion bill and work to place measures in place for no chemical abortions allowed in the state.
My God created life and gave us life. I will defend the life of the unborn with every legislative power I have. My vote to lift the so-called abortion ban gets a no vote from me.
State Rep. Lupe Diaz represents Legislative District 19, which includes Green Valley.
