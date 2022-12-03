The new governor-elect is pushing for a culture of death. She said the first line of business will be to lift the abortion ban in Arizona and will call for a special session. She hopes to work with Republicans to do this. I refuse to work with someone who wants to elevate the industry of death and kill babies.

Rep. Lupe Diaz

Rep. Lupe Diaz

Both clinical and chemical abortions are detrimental to the health of the mother and the baby. Last year, 73 million babies lost their lives worldwide; 887,000 babies lost their lives in the U.S. The choice we have is to defend life from this culture.



State Rep. Lupe Diaz represents Legislative District 19, which includes Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?