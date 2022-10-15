In 1968, Kent M. Keith, a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard, penned The Paradoxical Commandments which include:
•“If you do good people will accuse you of ulterior motives. Do good anyway.”
•“What you spend years building may be destroyed overnight. Build anyway.”
•“People really need help but may attack you if you do help them. Help them anyway.”
•“People favor underdogs but follow only top dogs. Fight for a few underdogs anyway.”
We are in the midst of TV commercials leading to the midterm elections in November. I admired a commercial by Sen. Mark Kelly in which he said we don’t need outsiders telling us how to secure our Arizona borders. He said we can modernize and expand use of our security technology, build a wall where it is appropriate, and still treat people fairly and humanely!
Paradoxically, treating people fairly and humanely may provide one more reason for them to request asylum in the United States, because people want to live and work here when their police and politicians are corrupt, when cartels threaten them and their families with violence, when they are without food, and/or when their daughters can’t attend school and women can’t be employed outside their homes.
The Golden Rule is to treat others as we wish to be treated. I applaud the suggestions on securing our border, and treating people fairly and humanely! That’s how I would wish to be treated!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone