In 1968, Kent M. Keith, a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard, penned The Paradoxical Commandments which include:

•“If you do good people will accuse you of ulterior motives. Do good anyway.”



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?